KINGSPORT — It was April 14 and Chris Spurlock was shaking and sweating.
He had been here before, and one more sweet strike was all it would take. But as he said, “It never gets easier.”
The 37-year-old Spurlock connected in the pocket at Warpath Lanes and his fourth career perfect game was in the books. The Kingsport bowler has been on a roll, punching up two 300 games during the recently completed league season. The other one came on Feb. 3.
Spurlock also authored perfect games in 2018 and 2015.
Getting strike No. 12 in a game is a different animal, Spurlock said.
“It’s really nerves,” he said. “No. 10 comes and then No. 11. You get up for the 12th one and you’re trying to stay in the zone. It’s more mental than anything. You want to block people out in the background.”
And the people are certainly there. Word spreads through the bowling alley if someone is getting close.
“People start coming down from other teams,” Spurlock said. “They start watching at the start of the 11th ball.”
Spurlock said recording a 300 game takes a combination of things.
“It’s muscle repetition, and finding the sweet spot consistently with the speed of the ball and release,” he said. “And when the lane starts breaking down, you have to make adjustments. The oil starts to go away and the lanes get more dry.”
In the February perfect game, Spurlock said he got at least one lucky break. But the one in April fell into place nicely.
“I was hitting it in the pocket and everything was falling,” he said.
Spurlock, who is originally from Wise, grew up a bowler. He was competing in the men’s league at the age of 16. After moving to Tennessee in 2012, Spurlock continued to bowl in leagues. This year he finished with a 220 average in 78 games of league competition, the second-highest total.
What the future holds remains to be seen, he said.
“I could look at obtaining a PBA card,” he said. “But by the time you add in the expense of hotel, food and gas, and entry fee, it can be about $500, $600 for a weekend regional tournament. It’s a little expensive.”