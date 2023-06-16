KINGSPORT — A bowling ball crashing against pins is music to Dennis Lane’s ears. And he’s heard that tune now more than 100,000 times.
The 75-year-old Model City native has been a fixture at bowling alleys across the country for more than 50 years, and he recently achieved a major milestone when he recorded 100,000 pins at the U.S. Bowling Congress Open Championships.
“It was a relief because the last couple of years, I was worried whether or not I was going to be able to get to that point,” Lane said. “I hurt my right arm three weeks before I was supposed to go to this event, but I was going to go anyway.
“Even if I had to switch and bowl left-handed, I was close enough to where I could do it.”
Lane, making his 55th consecutive tournament appearance, became the 28th bowler in the 119-year history of the event to surpass the mark.
Before the 2023 event, Lane already held the USBC Open Championships career record for average with at least 50 appearances at 203.5.
Entering last month’s USBC Open in Reno, Nevada, he needed 680 pins in a team event, singles and doubles to gain entrance into the elite fraternity of 100,000 pins.
In the eighth frame of his first doubles game, Lane surpassed the number with his first roll. He eventually had to drop out of singles because of an injury in his throwing arm, but he had already earned the prestigious crystal pin for surpassing the mark.
“I don’t know what’s wrong,” he said. “I’m supposed to go to an orthopedic surgeon next week to find out what’s wrong. It may be something where I won’t ever be able to bowl again, I don’t really know.”
STARTING EARLY
Lane developed his love of bowling at an early age.
When he was 14, he was in a match against Dick Weber. When he made one of his first trips to Las Vegas, he partnered with Buzz Fazio for a doubles match.
One of the biggest moments for Lane was watching Hall of Famer Therman Gibson on television.
“I couldn’t tell you the exact date, but it was maybe back in the late 1950s,” Lane said. “It was a program called ‘Jackpot Bowling’ and he threw six strikes in a row. I think he won like $10,000 back then.
“That really sparked my interest. Back then, we lived in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is right across the river from Louisville. They filmed a couple of programs there and my dad took me a few times. That’s pretty much how I fell in love with it.”
That moment helped spark Lane’s career on the PBA (Professional Bowlers Association) Tour and one of the highlights was winning the 1977 Portland Open.
“I’ve won at every level and I feel comfortable and proud of what I’ve accomplished,” Lane said.
What initially started as a goal to play 20 consecutive years has manifested into being a member of the Kingsport and Tennessee USBC Halls of Fame.
“When I started, I made it through my military service without missing a year, but that would’ve been only my fourth and fifth years,” Lane said. “I decided to shoot for 20 consecutive years if I could and when I got there, I just kept on going. The tournament is huge and it runs for three or four months. It used to go all over the country, but it’s primarily in Las Vegas and Reno because other cities’ conventions can’t compete with the amount of money that Vegas and Reno put up to host the tournament.
“I’ve gotten to do a lot of traveling for so many years. I’ve been to every state except Alaska.”
AMPLIFIED WEEKEND
For Lane, bowling is not something that he does by himself.
His beloved wife, Beverley, is also an active bowler and she was honored in Reno for appearing in her 25th consecutive event.
“(Beverley) was a bowler whenever I met her and she was glad to take part in it,” he said. “She looks forward to it every year, too. It’s awesome that we have something like bowling that we can share and spend time with each other.”
In addition to his wife enjoying the festivities last month, Lane’s good friend Bill Spigner got to see the historic moment. The next day, Spigner joined Lane in the 100,000 pins club.
“(Spigner) and I have been friends since 1974 when I first went on tour,” Lane said. “He accomplished the same thing I did. About a month before we did it, another one of my friends, Bob Chamberlain, got 100,000 pins. We all started at about the same time and we’ve been fortunate enough to keep on doing it.”