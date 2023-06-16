KINGSPORT — A bowling ball crashing against pins is music to Dennis Lane’s ears. And he’s heard that tune now more than 100,000 times.

The 75-year-old Model City native has been a fixture at bowling alleys across the country for more than 50 years, and he recently achieved a major milestone when he recorded 100,000 pins at the U.S. Bowling Congress Open Championships.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you