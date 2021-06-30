KINGSPORT — The bats never seemed to wake up for the Kingsport Axmen in Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to Princeton at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The lone highlight for Kingsport (10-13) came in the third inning, when Hunter Fitz-Gerald crushed a two-run home run to right field off WhistlePigs starter Justin Showalter.
From then on, however, the Princeton (14-8) pitching staff rolled through Kingsport, retiring the final 14 batters of the game.
Showalter chalked up the win, notching six complete innings on 81 pitches and fanning four. Zane Probst tallied the save, pitching the ninth and managing to get a 4-6-3 double play in order to escape a jam with no outs.
The WhistlePigs stopped a six-game losing streak after a blistering start of 13-2, and it was thanks in no small part to leadoff hitter Nathan Holt and Fisher Pyatt.
Holt finished the day going 2-for-3 with a single, double and an RBI.
Pyatt blasted a solo home run on the first pitch of the fourth inning that hit the top of the scoreboard in right field. That was all the WhistlePigs needed to stop the skid.
Kingsport starter Mikal Binns was dealt the loss as he lasted four innings and struck out two. The Axmen pitching staff retired the final 16 Princeton batters.
Before the game, a parade of USSSA teams both locally and nationally was showcased on the field.
More than 40 youth teams are in town for a tournament this weekend in the Model City.
Coupled with the large contingency of kids and the “All You Can Eat” day, the announced attendance at Wednesday’s game was a staggering 3,216 people. It was easily Kingsport’s biggest crowd of the season.