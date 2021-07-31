KINGSPORT — The first game for the new Axmen was a big success.
So was the second one.
Kingsport pounded out 12 hits, got a strong pitching performance from Sam Loew and beat the Bristol State Liners 11-4 in the opener of an Appalachian League doubleheader Saturday at Hunter Wright Stadium. The Axmen then completed a three-game sweep of the State Liners with a 3-1 win in the nightcap.
Kingsport won 13-12 in Friday night’s series opener with Bristol after rallying from a six-run deficit.
NAME CHANGE AGAIN
Saturday’s opening game was the first — sort of — as the Axmen for the Kingsport ballclub.
Actually, the team was originally the Axmen when play began this summer in the new college wooden-bat Appalachian League. But they became the Road Warriors about two weeks ago after former Kingsport player Matthew Taylor was charged with issuing threats to other players via social media and USA Baseball removed all of the players from the team.
Boyd Sports, which operates the Kingsport club, subsequently assembled a new group of players to finish out the Appy League season as the Road Warriors, whose remaining games were all to be played on the road.
However, the club was later granted permission to again play at Hunter Wright and hosted games Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
On Saturday, Boyd Sports announced that the team — re-assembled in mid-July — would immediately resume playing as the Axmen.
ON THE FIELD
The new Axmen wasted little time taking control of Game 1.
Kingsport scored five runs in the first inning, one in the second and one in the third to jump out to a 7-1 advantage. Another four runs in the seventh secured the win.
Former Lebanon standout Preston Steele, who plays for King, finished 3-for-5 to lead Kingsport. Darien Farley and Marco Romero added two hits apiece, and Cole Hales and Landon Slemp each had two RBIs for the Axmen.
Tate Kight paced Bristol’s effort with his 2-for-3, one-RBI effort.
While his teammates were unleashing the offense, Loew was keeping Bristol in check. The hurler out of Tusculum threw six innings, giving up two runs on three hits, striking out nine and walking two.
AXMEN COMPLETE SWEEP
Bristol pitcher Yordy Cabrera was trouble for Kingsport in the early going of the nightcap.
Cabrera held the Axmen hitless for 3 1/3 innings before Caleb McNeely — whose eighth-inning grand slam lifted Kingsport to the win on Friday night — broke up the potential no-hitter with a single.
Logan Harbin then drove in McNeely to tie the game at 1.
Kingsport added a run in the fifth and another in the sixth — Cole Hales raced home on a wild pitch for the insurance run — to pull away for the win.
MOUND ABILITY
Murphy Gienger had a night on the mound for the Axmen.
Gienger, who plays collegiately at Northern Oklahoma-Enid, allowed only one run on three hits over six innings of work. He struck out six and gave up three walks.
Hales finished 2-for-3 for Kingsport.