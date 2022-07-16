GREENEVILLE — Pounding out a dozen hits on Saturday night at Pioneer Park, Kingsport failed to get much in return.
Losing to Greeneville for the second straight evening, the Axmen dropped a 5-3 decision in Appalachian League Baseball play.
Kingsport (25-12) drew first blood when Henry Hunter induced a bases- loaded walk in the top of the fourth inning. The Flyboys, however, countered with Maddox Mihalakis’ run-scoring triple and Will Brown’s RBI single during the bottom half.
Greeneville (18-21) stretched its lead to 5-1 an inning later as David Bishop, Mihalakis and Brown each knocked in a run with a base hit.
The Axmen got back in the game when Sam Petersen’s double and a single from Hunter knocked in eighth-inning runs. From there, Shane Tucker relieved Nathaniel Kiser on the mound and hastily recorded two outs to end the inning.
Gunner Gouldsmith and Ian Riley produced back-to-back singles to begin the ninth, but Tucker worked his way out of the jam to earn his first save.
The first of three Greeneville pitchers, winner John Liberio (3-0) struck out five batters over five innings.
Mihalakis (2 RBIs) and Dub Gleed both went 3-for-4 to pace a 14-hit Flyboys attack, which included two hits apiece from Myles Smith, Brock Daniels and Brown.
Riley topped the Axmen with a 3-for-4 showing. Adding two hits each were Jake Perry (2 runs), Petersen and Payton Allen.
Starter Brady Tedesco was tagged with the loss after yielding two runs over four innings.
Walker Trusley gave up three runs (all unearned) in two innings before Anthony Imhoff hurled a pair of shutout frames, recording five strikeouts.
Kingsport left 13 men on base with Greeneville stranding 12.
The two teams cap their three-game series with a 5:30 p.m. matchup on Sunday.
