Los Angeles Lakers guard Mac McClung is shown during a game in Denver on April 10.

 David Zalubowski/Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — No. 4 overall draft pick Keegan Murray scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 87-75 on Tuesday to close out the California Classic unbeaten.

Mac McClung, a second-year guard from Gate City, didn’t play for the Lakers in what was listed as a coach’s decision.

Max Christie, a Michigan State guard selected with the 35th pick, had five points and eight rebounds for Los Angeles.

Next up is the NBA 2k23 Summer League in Las Vegas, which includes all 30 teams. Overall play begins Thursday and the Lakers open Friday against the Phoenix Suns.

