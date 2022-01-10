JOHNSON CITY — In the up-and-down world of East Tennessee State basketball, Jordan King took matters into his own hands.
The result was a rousing Southern Conference victory.
King scored 23 points Monday night and ETSU rolled past Western Carolina 87-69 at Freedom Hall.
The junior guard was coming off a 1-for-8 shooting night in a loss to Wofford. He found the range early and kept connecting.
“I just went to the shoot-around today and the guys kept telling me to shoot the ball,” King said. “They always have confidence in me. So that’s what I’m going to do, just keep shooting.”
King made 9 of 13 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. It was a far cry from his previous game.
“I don’t know where I was in Saturday’s game,” King said. “It wasn’t me. It’s never good to talk to your mom after a bad game, especially when she loves the game. She said, ‘If you’re not going to play aggressive, we’re not even watching the game.’ She’s definitely happy right now.”
How much fun was King having? On back-to-back possessions in the second half, the 6-foot guard threw down a one-handed dunk and stepped back for a fadeaway 3-pointer.
“That’s my first one,” he said of the dunk. “It felt great. I didn’t think I could jump that high.”
ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said he wants King to keep shooting, even more than he did on Monday night.
“Jordan played hard last game, he just didn’t take enough shots,” Oliver said. “I told Jordan, ‘If you take 10 3s every night, it’s a problem for us.’ He’s that kind of a shooter. He’s the one guy I want to let our team know I want him raising up from wherever he has space.”
The Bucs (10-7, 2-2) ran their winning streak over Western Carolina to 14 games. They’ve beaten the Catamounts 31 times in the past 32 meetings.
ETSU led by as many as 29 in the second half.
BACK TO THE BASICS
ETSU shot 58% from the field, concentrating inside the 3-point arc, where they went 26-for-38.
A game after they relied almost exclusively on the 3, the Bucs pounded the ball inside against the smaller Catamounts to the tune of 48 points in the paint and held a 42-39 rebounding advantage.
The Bucs made 8 of 21 from 3-point range.
BY THE NUMBERS
With the game all but decided by halftime — ETSU was up 42-25 — the second half was a race to see how quick it could end so everybody could get home to watch the national championship football game between Alabama and Georgia.
The fans who hung around got a reward in the final minute. When Western Carolina’s Davion Everett missed two free throws, each fan was sent home with a coupon for a free chicken sandwich as part of a season-long promotion during conference games.
Ty Brewer celebrated the free food with a monstrous alley-oop dunk off a pass from David Sloan that left the entire backboard shaking for several seconds. Brewer had 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Sloan finished with 12 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and a pair of steals.
Mohab Yasser added 11 points for the Bucs and Jaden Seymour had 10.
Vonterius Woolbright led the Catamounts (7-9, 1-2) with 20 points. Nick Robinson had 16 and Tyler Harris added 12.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play at Furman on Wednesday night, their fourth game in eight nights.