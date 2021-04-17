KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett’s baseball team found the perfect remedy after getting shut out in a five-inning perfect game early Saturday.
The Indians came back in the afternoon with a 15-3 blowout of Clinton in the John Whited Memorial Classic, which helped erase some of the sting of that earlier 11-0 loss to Powell.
D-B busted loose with seven runs in the second inning and added eight runs over the next two in the win over Clinton. Tanner Kilgore led the way with five RBIs, which included walloping a three-run home run over left field in the third inning.
Most important to coach Ryan Wagner, the Indians (16-7) didn’t stay down Saturday after suffering taking one on the chin at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
“We bounced back after losing to a good Powell team that came ready to play,” Wagner said. “They got after us, but we came back. When our guys swing at strikes and take good approaches, we’re really good.”
That was true. D-B slayed the Dragons by hitting up and down the lineup.
Turner Stout had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice. Leadoff batter Brady Stump had two hits and three runs, and Jack Browder, Brady Stump and Sam Ritz also had two hits each. Jake Timbes had two RBIs and scored twice, and Gage Hensley, Browder and Isaac Hale also crossed the plate twice each.
The Indians have shown tremendous power recently. For Kilgore, much of that comes from a smooth swing. It’s something he has seen in another sport from brother Taylor, a star golfer for the Indians.
“You want to stay smooth, swing hard and try to do damage to the ball,” Tanner Kilgore said. “On the home run, I tried to stay as smooth as possible. The guy wasn’t throwing an overpowering fastball. But he left it up and I got a good swing on it.”
Cade Maynor picked up the win. The freshman struck out six, gave up three hits and allowed one earned run over four innings.
Another freshman, Will Hurd, pitched the final inning. He gave up a solo home run with two outs but threw three straight strikes to the next batter to end the game.
“Maynor has good talent about him. You can see he’s poised and confident about his pitches,” Wagner said. “We like what we’ve seen of him. I’m proud of his effort. Then Hurd comes in. He’s the quarterback of our freshman football team and plays all three sports well.”
PANTHERS ON THE PROWL
Pitcher Coltin Reynolds was perfect for Powell in its five-inning shutout of the Tribe. His impressive effort provided a happy homecoming for Panthers coach Josh Warner, a Dobyns-Bennett and East Tennessee State alumnus.
Logan Poteet went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and scored twice for Powell. Logan Sutton had three RBIs, including a two-run home run.
Before being no-hit, D-B had been a team on an offensive tear. The Indians scored 59 runs in winning five of six games over the past week before going up against Reynolds.
UP NEXT
D-B will jump back into Big 7 Conference play Monday against Volunteer.