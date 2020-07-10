KINGSPORT — Taylor Kilgore almost couldn’t play in the 71st Ridgefields Invitational golf tournament.
Now, he’s leading it.
When tournament organizers made a concession for Kilgore, allowing him to play early so he could get to the rehearsal dinner for his uncle’s wedding, he took full advantage. The Dobyns-Bennett golfer shot a 5-under-par 67 at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club on Friday to seize a one-stroke lead.
“That’s really something special, just being able to go out there and put up a low number early,” Kilgore said. “I had a lot of confidence going into the tournament.”
Kilgore didn’t make a bogey and hit 14 greens in regulation. He got up and down for par on the four greens he missed.
He’ll be playing early again in Saturday’s second round so he can make it back to Morristown for the wedding.
“That’s awesome that they were able to do that for me,” Kilgore said.
Defending champion William Nottingham and Scotty Hudson were both a stroke back after each survived hitting a tee shot out of bounds and shot 68.
Hudson arrived at the ninth hole 3 under before hitting his drive into the trees right of the fairway. The ball never came out and he was forced to re-tee.
He minimized the damage by hitting his approach shot onto the green and making the putt for a bogey when he seemed doomed to a double bogey.
“Getting a bogey out of there was huge,” Hudson said. “I didn’t want to give up too much, especially playing with William. It feels good because in your head you’re forfeiting two shots and I escaped just losing one. You try to find the silver lining.”
The same thing happened to Nottingham, who admitted to trying to drive the green at the short par-4 10th hole. His tee shot wound up left on the wrong side of the white stakes. He drove his next shot near the green and calmly got up and down for a bogey of his own.
Nottingham, who also hit a shot into a penalty area on the eighth hole, then played the final eight holes in 4 under to climb back up the leaderboard.
“I was still mad about it, but it’s better than double for sure,” Nottingham said.
The comeback led to some momentum for Nottingham, who is trying to win this tournament for the fourth time in the past five years.
“I’m feeling pretty good about my game,” he said. “I was just trying not to shoot at all the pins, not do anything crazy and just keep myself in it.”
Seeing the name Hudson on the leaderboard was a flashback of sorts. Scotty’s dad, Rick, has won the Ridgefields Invitational several times in the championship and senior divisions.
“It’s awesome,” said Scotty Hudson, who lives in Nashville now. “It’s definitely a good feeling being around where he’s been part of the history.”
Kilgore, Hudson and Nottingham were the only three players in the championship division to break par.
Mike Wood of Franklin, North Carolina, shot 68 to move out front in the seniors division. Defending champion Tony Green and Cary Daniels shot 71 and Bill Argabrite had a 72.
A thunderstorm swept through the course in the afternoon, forcing play to be suspended near the end of the round. Several groups in the senior division and two handicap flights did not finish and will complete their first rounds Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
In the super seniors division, Bob Ross shot 73 to grab a six-stroke lead.
The tournament concludes Sunday.