Daniel Kilgore consistently defied the odds.
Most high school football players never make it to NCAA Division I football. Fewer still make it to the NFL. The numbers shrink significantly of those who played 10 seasons in the league. Few get to make it to one Super Bowl, let alone two.
However, that was the case with the Dobyns-Bennett alum who played guard for the San Francisco 49ers and later center for the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.
Now retired and back in the Tri-Cities, Kilgore reflected on his unique experiences.
What was the first Super Bowl like with the 49ers? it was a tough loss, 34-31 to the Ravens, but you were a young player at the time.
“The first trip to the Super Bowl was an unbelievable experience as a player, really as a fan to be able to go to New Orleans for the week,” Kilgore said. “I was around the guys able to focus on the one game and that was it.
“You had everything on top of it with media day, different priorities that you had to attend to. That was an eye-opening experience with the different media groups and their crazy questions. My family was able to go down Thursday before the game and explore New Orleans. To go around New Orleans, try out Cajun food, that was a fun experience.
“You’re a young player on the world’s largest stage for any sport. It was spectacular even though it didn’t go our way, a heckuva game to be a part of. It didn’t go our way. Everybody on that team would have probably ran the ball with Frank Gore, but Greg Roman, who is now with the Ravens, called it differently. It was a tough pill to swallow.”
Last year’s Super Bowl, you’re at the end of your career. There were other challenges, being placed on COVID protocol, and then the game as your Chiefs lost to the Buccaneers.
“It’s year 10 and the COVID year. My whole experience with the close contact with the barber, not being able to be at the facility and not knowing until the day before the game that I was going to be able to travel. ... Missing a full week of practice and having to do meetings over Zoom, it was frustrating,” he said. “My family went to the game, but were unable to visit with family and friends at the hotel.
“They were in Tampa Bay less than 24 hours. It was not a pleasant trip. Throw on top the host team is playing in the Super Bowl. No matter how many tickets they said they sold, it was strictly a Tampa Bay home field advantage.
“The fans were rude to my family and threatening them with my 2-year-old daughter. It was not a good experience for myself and then knowing the last time I was going to strap on the pads, it was bittersweet. After that experience, I wish it would have gone a different way.”
You hear the crazy stories about the Super Bowl media days. What were the craziest questions you were asked?
“Some of the questions I can’t even say. The most PG questions were about pre-game rituals and superstitions. The 49ers team, we had a lot of characters on that team. It opened the door to a lot of questions not about football. Then, you had the Ravens with Ray Lewis as a Mike linebacker and you get questions about his past. It was a tough spot to be in and you’d shrug off the questions that weren’t appropriate.”
Now that you’ve had a year away from it, do you still watch the games?
“I went over to Johnson City a lot of Saturdays and tailgated at the ETSU games. Those were a lot of fun. The regular season, I’d watch the prime-time games, but these playoffs, I’ve watched every one of them. Playoff football is the best.
“The college bowls, I didn’t watch one of them, even App State’s bowl game. The playoff system is the best. I enjoyed going to ETSU and watching the NFL playoffs. I enjoy being a fan and having conversations with the people I go to games with about why they do certain things. I attended a few NFL games this year.
“I miss some aspects of it, but I don’t miss putting on the pads and hitting other people. If I missed it, I still have my pads and I could run into trees out here. It’s about the same thing. I miss the guys and the brotherhood that comes with it. But I’m at the phase of life where being a good husband to my wife and raising my daughters is more appealing to me.”
What is your prediction for the Super Bowl?
“L.A. Rams all the way. Aaron Donald is going to have his way with them. You can’t block them, just hold them off until the quarterback gets the ball out. RAMS, 34-17.”