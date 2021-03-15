BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dobyns-Bennett’s lead against Tennessee High had shrunk to one run Monday night when Tanner Kilgore stepped up to the plate in the sixth inning.
Kilgore answered the Vikings' push with a grand slam as part of his 2-for-3, six-RBI night that pushed the Indians to an 11-5 victory in the Big 7 Conference opener for both teams at Tod Houston Field.
“It felt good to come out here the first varsity game, hit the grand slam and finish with six RBIs,” Kilgore said. “On that grand slam, he left the fastball high. I barreled it up and drilled it. I got a high fastball on the double as well. I got jammed a little, but was able to sneak it by (the third baseman).”
The Tribe pulled out to a 4-0 lead before the Vikings rallied to cut it to one run in the fifth, setting up the big moment for Kilgore.
“He does really well for a sophomore, a really good kid and student,” Indians coach Ryan Wagner said. “He loves the game probably as much as anyone I’ve coached. I’m glad he had a good night and hope he has more of those.”
Kilgore wasn’t the only one swinging a mean bat.
Sam Ritz smacked a two-run double in the first inning and a solo home run in the third. He finished with three RBIs and three runs scored. Brady Stump, batting out of the leadoff spot, reached base all five times, finishing 3-for-4 and scoring three times.
Gage Hensley, who picked up the win after giving up one hit and two runs over four innings, helped his cause by scoring twice. Aiden Byington finished out the game, allowing two hits over the final three innings.
“(Hensley) buckled down and got us through what we needed him to,” Wagner said. “I could have pulled him, but I wanted Aiden to start an inning instead of coming in. He was special for us tonight.”
Tennessee High starter Mason Johns struck out eight but got tagged with the loss after giving up four runs and six hits over four innings. Braden Wilhoit relieved and didn’t allow any runs in the fifth, but he gave up the grand slam and five runs overall in the sixth.
No THS batter had more than one hit. Andrew Dingus scored twice, including on a bases-loaded walk in the fourth.
The teams play again Tuesday night at Kingsport’s J. Fred Johnson Stadium.