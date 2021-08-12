When making plans to attend regular season high school football games this fall, fans should adopt a playoff mentality.
That’s because several Northeast Tennessee teams have moved up their start times for kickoff to 7 p.m.
For many years, regular season football games started exclusively at 7:30. When the playoffs rolled around, the TSSAA had a standard kickoff time of 7. It was pretty clear cut.
But this season, fans will have to check their schedules or risk showing up late. It’s an uneven mix of teams sticking to 7:30 with others going to 7.
At Daniel Boone, nine of the Trailblazers’ games are set for kickoff at 7. The lone exception is a 7:30 contest at Elizabethton on Sept. 10. Boone athletic director Danny Good said it started with the new Big Five Conference ADs getting together and discussing the change.
“We’re not in that league for football, but the Class 6A schools were all going to 7 p.m.,” Good said. “That kind of started things for us. We talked and our league decided to make the change.”
There are several logical reasons for an earlier start time, and at the top of the list is the end time for games.
“Football can be over around 9 or 9:15 p.m., and that means most people can be home by 10 or 10:15, as opposed to closer to 11,” Good said.
Also, the 7 o'clock start shouldn’t be a problem for the vast majority of fans.
“Most everybody is here by 7 anyhow,” Good said. “The gates open at 5 and people arrive and are hanging out until the game kicks off.”
Another reason to move games to 7 o’clock was mentioned by Science Hill coach Stacy Carter.
“This way you don’t have to change things for the playoffs,” he said. “All games are at 7 p.m., so you have one (pregame) schedule all season.”
Travel can be a concern for games against teams from outside the region. But Daniel Boone was able to keep a 7 p.m. kickoff for its home game against Christian Academy of Knoxville.
“They didn’t have a problem with it,” Good said.
All of Science Hill’s games are set for kickoff at 7. Dobyns-Bennett has eight kickoffs at 7 o’clock with two road games, Greeneville and Oak Ridge, slated for 7:30.
But not all teams are making a change. Elizabethton will play Science Hill in the season opener on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., but all of the other games for the Cyclones are scheduled for 7:30. Head coach Shawn Witten said it’s a preference thing for his team.
Meanwhile, Unicoi County is playing all of its games at 7:30.
“I don’t think our league ever put it up for official discussion,” coach Drew Rice said of the Class 3A region. “I personally like 7:30. Maybe it’s the tradition of it.
“But I can see both sides of it. I’m sure the earlier start is a big hit with the media. But if you have a parent who gets off work at 6, the 7:30 start time can work better.”
One area Rice said could be an issue with kicking off earlier is the August and early September heat.
“Later it starts cooling down more,” Rice said. “These last two days of practice have been as hot as I can remember. It has been blistering hot. We’ve tried to take water breaks and trim practice where we could.”
Unicoi’s first game this year is at non-region opponent Northview Academy in Kodak. That game will be one of five 7:30 kickoffs for Northview, which also has five games starting at 7. That’s something Rice said he definitely wants to avoid in the future.
“If all of the coaches in our league voted to move to 7, I would support it,” said Rice. “But I want all of our games to start at the same time, either all at 7 or all at 7:30.”
Most of the smaller schools are sticking with 7:30, but there are exceptions. Class 2A South Greene has six games set for 7 o’clock.