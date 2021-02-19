BIG STONE GAP — Alex Rasnick makes a habit out of hitting 3-point shots at crucial times for Union.
Friday was no different.
Rasnick nailed his only 3-pointer of the night to spark a 7-0 run over the final three minutes of the game to lift Union to a 42-35 win over Radford in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinal game at the Bear Den.
With the win, the Bears (15-3) will host East Rockingham (10-2) in the Class 2 state championship game on their home floor Sunday at 3 p.m.
CRUCIAL SHOTS
Union led most of the game, but Radford tied the contest at 35 on a basket and a free throw from Marcell Baylor 3:09 left to play.
Seconds later Rasnick put up a picture-perfect 3-pointer from the right corner put the Bears up 38-35.
“When they tied the ball game up, I know I had to do something,” Rasnick, the only senior on the starting five said. “I knew I had to do something for the team and I wanted it (the shot).”
Rasnick’s trey was only the second 3-pointer the Bears made in the game, which was highly unusual for Union this season.
The only other 3-pointer came from Derrick Cusano, who went to the Bears bench with three minutes left in the third quarter after picking up his third foul.
Cusano returned to the game at the start of the fourth and made an instant impact.
The sophomore hit a shot from underneath 16 seconds into the period to put Union up 30-21 and then nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put the Bears up 33-23.
“They were starting to come back on us and when I went in I was just trying to keep the energy up,” Cusano said. “I was just trying not to lose any focus.”
STAYING STRONG
In a defensive battle between the two squads, Union held a 22-12 halftime lead.
Radford’s defense stepped things up in the third quarter, forcing eight of Union’s 15 turnovers in the game. The turnovers continued for the Bears in the final period, which allowed Radford to stay close.
“Turnovers killed us,” Union coach Zack Moore said of two spurts in the second half where his team did not score. “We’d get a rebound, we’d turn it over. Or we’d get a stop or a steal and we’d turn it right back over. They put a lot of pressure on us.
“We made the right plays in the last minute. We made the extra pass and got people open and shot a layup and made free throws and held on.”
For Radford coach Rick Cormany, who has coached the Bobcats to six state championships since 2009, the defense was good, but not quite good enough.
“I’m not going to say that we did anything well. I didn’t think,” Cormany said. “A lot of that is what Union did. They took us out of what we do and we had some shots that typically we make and we didn’t make them.”
Radford (15-1) finished the game shooting 27.3 percent (12 of 44) from the floor, while Union connected on 45.5 percent (15 of 33) from the floor.
FINISHING IT OFF
After Rasnick’s lone 3-pointer put the Bears up 38-35, Radford remained a threat to tie the game until the final 22 seconds when Noah Jordan found an open Bradley Bunch under the basket. Bunch made the shot to put the Bears up by five.
Cusano, who finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, finished off the scoring with two free throws with 14 seconds left to play.
Bunch added 13 points for Union.
Radford got 14 points from Navy commit Cam Cormany, while Baylor added for the Bobcats.