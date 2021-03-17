Brad Keselowski is looking to score the Bristol trifecta.
A two-time winner of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and the 2020 winner of the Food City 500, the driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford wants to become the first driver to win the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, March 28.
“I’ve won the night race, I’ve won the spring race and I’d like to win the dirt race and have all three,” the 2012 NASCAR champion said during a Wednesday Zoom call. “It would be cool to be the guy to say you’ve won all of them.”
Keselowski goes from one of his best NASCAR tracks on Sunday to the great unknown of the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track days later. He will be one of the pre-race favorites at Atlanta, where he is a two-time winner.
He has the three wins at Bristol, but he has no experience when it comes to dirt racing. He recently tested a Late Model car in Georgia and originally had plans to race a late model Thursday.
“I have zero background racing on dirt. Where I come from, they say dirt is for farming,” said the Michigan native. “Of course, dirt racers say that asphalt is for getting to the track. I never thought I would see the day when Cup went back to dirt, but it is interesting, and I’m supportive of it. I give NASCAR credit for doing out-of-the-box things.”
Keselowski, 37, has gotten off to what he described as an excellent start to the season, currently second in the point standings. He has three top-five finishes in the season’s first five races, including a runner-up at Las Vegas.
He hopes to keep that momentum at the dirt race. Keselowski admits he wasn’t the biggest fan of the idea at first, but knows it’s ultimately about entertaining the fans.
“A dirt race at this point of time in our sport’s history, it’s a nice little hearken back to the sport’s history,” he said. “It’s fun, exciting and different. I’m sad to see it happen at Bristol only because I love the track so much as a paved surface. But we’re all open-minded, and it’s unique to do. Ultimately, the fans and ratings will decide if we do it again.”
Keselowski, a 34-time Cup Series winner, expects a lot of contact when NASCAR comes back next week. He watched the Bristol Dirt Nationals online Tuesday night and saw how aggressive the stock car drivers were.
“Based on what I’ve seen with the Bristol Dirt Nationals, it’s going to look more like the Bristol of 20-25 years ago, which isn’t a bad thing,” he said. “I think it could be a really fun race.”
MORE TRUCKERS
Ryan Newman and Kyle Larson have added their names to the Pinty’s Dirt Race for the NASCAR Truck Series on Saturday, March 27.
Newman, the 2008 Daytona 500 champion, is a former winner at Bristol in the NASCAR Xfinity and Modified Series. He’s still looking for a first Cup win at Bristol. The veteran racer has some dirt experience dating back to his USAC days.
Larson, who is also racing a Super Late Model in this week’s Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals, is a former winner in the Truck Series on dirt at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway.