BRISTOL, Tenn. — Consider his final homecoming affair a rousing success for Tennessee High playmaker Jaden Keller, who starred Friday night in a penalty-marred Region 1-5A football game against Volunteer at the Stone Castle.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Division I prospect returned the second-half kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown to break a halftime deadlock and get the Vikings headed in the right direction en route to a 34-14 win.
“We kicked it away from him and I’ll be doggoned if it didn’t bounce right over to him,” said first-year Falcons coach Jesse McMillan. “Then he just outruns us because we don’t have anybody who can run with him — nobody in Northeast Tennessee has anybody who can run with him.”
For good measure, the senior was named homecoming king at halftime.
“It was a pretty good night, I guess,” Keller said. “I’m just glad we got it going.”
The Vikings (4-2, 3-0) got it going in the final 24 minutes after committing seven penalties for 80 yards in the first half, including four of the 15-yard variety.
The officials were highly visible all evening, calling some two dozen combined penalties, including nine personal foul or unsportsmanlike conduct infractions.
SECOND HALF ALL VIKINGS
Volunteer (2-4, 1-2) was alive and well at halftime of a 14-14 game before Keller lifted the Vikings to two quick touchdowns in the third quarter.
Following his game-breaking kick return, a play in which he fielded a bounding kick near the left sideline before crossing the field and running away from everyone down the right sideline, Keller scored on a 10-yard run up the middle.
His second TD followed an Isaiah Smith interception and 45-yard return of a Garrison Barrett pass, leaving the Vikings up 28-14 midway through the third period.
Tennessee High iced the win when Levon Montgomery punched in a 3-yard run with 10 minutes to play.
“We made some plays in the first half then some of the things we tried to come back with in the second half we just didn’t get it done,” McMillan said. “And then I made a couple of bonehead calls on offense myself.”
FIRST-HALF ACTION
The Falcons moved 62 yards in just six plays to gain a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Barrett, who got his team in position with a 43-yard completion to dragging tight end Caleb Scott.
Tennessee High drew to within 7-6 on Bryce Snyder’s 1-yard fourth-down run, then took a 14-7 lead when Marquis Phelps stole the ball from Volunteer running back Cameron Johnson and raced 47 yards to the end zone.
The Falcons tied it up moments later when Barrett hit Scott with a 9-yard TD toss.
Barrett completed 13 of 20 passes for 158 yards, two interceptions and the one touchdown to Scott, who caught four balls for 63 yards.
Vikings quarterback Steven Johnson completed 10 of 14 passes for 58 yards, all in the first half.