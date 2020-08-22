KINGSPORT — The drivers feel the speed as they rocket into turn three. The racing is white-knuckle intense and the outcome down to the final lap.
The driver takes a victory lap with the checkered flag on a sunny Saturday afternoon.
It’s not Kingsport Speedway, though. It’s the Kingsport Miniway, where go-kart drivers are celebrating their latest wins.
Austin Brooks normally drives the No. 9 Dodge Challenger in the Sportsman division Friday nights at the speedway. This time he’s the winning driver in the 425 Senior Championship race at the miniway.
He said the thrill of racing the go-kart matches the sensation he gets inside the full-size stock car.
“I have as much fun in this as I do my regular race car, if not more,” said Brooks, a 26-year-old Kingsport racer. “Derek Lane and I have a great time whether we’re here or the big speedway. Just like the big car, you can adjust the front end, the rear end and do different things.
“In our feature, we broke the left front tie rod and I didn’t have much steering. But we were able to pull it off and I’m thankful for the win.”
Like with the full-size cars, gear options, chassis adjustment and tire management play a big part in winning races. The sensation of speed around the miniway is described as even more intense than running laps around the three-eighths-mile speedway.
“This is the most fun of anything I’ve ever driven,” third-place finisher Jason Francis said. “I’ve driven a round-track car, rode motorcycles through the woods as fast as I could go, but there’s not anything like it. We’re going 50 mph an inch off the ground and it feels like 300 mph.
“I ran one of the slower cars at the speedway and it’s mid-18-second laps. Here you’re turning 13-second laps and we’re only 20 mph slower on the smaller track.
“Everything is amplified,” Francis added. “It’s nuts.”
THE FUTURE OF RACING
One of the day’s most hotly contested races unfolded in the Junior Sportsman Predator division where Everett Larson took the checkered flag over Konner Tuell. Much like when the adults race the full-size cars, there was even controversy after the two boys made contact in turn 3 while racing for the lead.
Larson powered ahead for the win, Tuell got up to speed moments later to finish second and both had the chance to learn about the basics of racing.
Kingsport Speedway general manager Karen Tunnell feels it’s important to have a regular racing program at the miniway for the first time since 2002. She believes it will help develop talent for the speedway in the long run.
“The last time this place was running, I was a part of it. We’ve seen a lot of racers who started here that now race with us at Kingsport Speedway,” Tunnell said. “We’re hoping to generate future racers.”
She was excited to see the day’s action feature both adults and kids and appreciated that many Friday night regulars were racing Saturday.
“Looking through the pits, we have guys who run at the speedway,” Tunnell said. “A lot of the guys have their kids and grandkids here. There’s a lot of familiar faces and a good family atmosphere.
“We’re going to try to get our rental karts up the next couple of weeks and keep it going. We want something happening here all the time.”