EWING — “Havoc” might as well be Xander Spears’ middle name.
The Thomas Walker defensive end has had to make some position changes over the years on offense, but one thing has remained constant: his motor.
“Defense is where Xander shines,” Pioneers coach Nick Johnson said. “Offensively, he’s a good player, but on defense, he’s an exceptional player. We have to get onto him sometimes because he’ll get so amped up that get an offsides penalty.
“He’s always ready to make a tackle or make a play.”
On offense, Spears made the switch from the offensive line to full back, blocking for Pioneers all-time great Kenny Ball in the shortened spring season.
He’s made another position switch to mostly tight end, but could still play in the backfield.
“A lot of us went through position changes in the spring, like myself from offensive line to fullback,” Spears said. “I think we just need to work harder as a whole to learn all of these positions. For me, the position change took a lot of time, but my coaches really helped me. I had to completely change concepts.”
Spears and the Thomas Walker backfield will be running behind an experienced offensive line. The Pioneers have four returning starters along the front and are a mobile unit.
“It’s really helpful having all of those guys back because I know all of them really well and we’re all really close,” Spears said. “We’ll have a good front.”
Even though he could end up as a big factor on offense, defense is where Spears will cause headaches. In a game last season against Twin Springs, Spears forced four fumbles from the nose tackle position.
“Xander understands the concept that he might not always make the play or make the tackle, but he can disrupt a lot of the plays,” Johnson noted. “He gets off the ball faster than any defensive lineman I’ve ever seen. He does a good job of creating chaos.”
With his 5-foot-10, 195-pound frame and quick feet, Spears will be a tough matchup for any opposing offensive lineman.
And in the Cumberland District, stopping the run is imperative.
“So far, I’m really liking the way the defense looks,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a pretty intimidating front on defense, but we need to find some linebackers.”
The Pioneers have the longest current playoff drought in Southwest Virginia, having not won a postseason game since 1996. Thomas Walker defeated Ervinton 6-0 in the first round of the playoffs when Dorris Miles was still at the helm.
“We want to end that streak,” Johnson said. “We’re just tired of it. We want to get that monkey off our back because that is the talk every season. That’s the next step in the progression of our program.”