Michael Jordan isn’t the first sports star to become a NASCAR team owner, but he is the highest-profile former athlete.
The six-time NBA champion is teaming with Denny Hamlin to form 23XI Racing with Bubba Wallace as the driver. The car will be a No. 23 Toyota sporting the white, red and black colors Jordan wore when he played for the Chicago Bulls.
One would believe at some events the car would have Carolina blue and white colors that Jordan wore when he played collegiately for North Carolina.
Whatever livery the team runs, the focus will be on finding success on the track.
Other former coaches and athletes who’ve tried their hand in the sports have found varying degrees of success. Former NFL coach Jerry Glanville was an owner-driver in the truck series, but the most successful by far is three-time winning Super Bowl coach Joe Gibbs, who has won five championships with drivers Kyle Busch, Tony Stewart and Bobby Labonte. Gibbs also has four Daytona 500 wins courtesy of Denny Hamlin and Dale Jarrett.
Brad Daugherty, one of Jordan’s teammates at UNC, is the co-owner of JTG Daugherty Racing, which fields cars for Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The team won at Watkins Glen in 2014 with accomplished road course racer A.J. Allmendinger.
Another basketball Hall of Famer to try NASCAR ownership was Julius Erving, who teamed with former NFL running back Joe Washington in the then-Busch Series. Dr. J had the Dr Pepper sponsorship, but the team went through a slew of drivers without finding much success. Mark Green scored the only top 10 at Atlanta before the team disbanded after Tony Roper qualified in only three of 12 races entered in 2000.
A handful of former NFL quarterbacks have been NASCAR owners, while former Tennessee Vols and Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White was involved with Joe Gibbs Racing’s diversity program before NASCAR’s official “Drive for Diversity.”
Legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman multiplied their jersey numbers to field the No. 96 Chevrolet, driven by two-time NASCAR champion Terry Labonte and Tony Raines. Over two seasons, the team scored a couple of top-five finishes at road courses Sonoma and Watkins Glen.
Dan Marino teamed with former NASCAR champion Bill Elliott to field a No. 13 Ford for Jerry Nadeau. The car had the quarterback’s jersey numbers and the aqua, orange and white colors Marino wore as a member of the Miami Dolphins. Nadeau qualified on the outside pole at Sonoma, but he didn’t post any top-20 finishes.
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and Dale Jarrett, another former NASCAR champ, fielded the No. 11 in the Busch Series from 1999-2000. Kenny Irwin Jr. and Dale Jarrett drove some races before third-generation driver Jason Jarrett took over the ride with marginal success.
Four-time Super Bowl- winning quarterback Terry Bradshaw and Armando Fitz also fielded cars in the Xfinity Series, most notably with Kerry Earnhardt behind the wheel. Earnhardt scored his best career finish — a second at Kansas — and also finished in the top five at Memphis running Bradshaw’s No. 12 number.
Following his coach into ownership, former Washington quarterback Mark Rypien teamed with Chad Little in the Busch Series. The team hit a high mark in 1995 when Little won six races, including the season opener at Daytona. He finished second to Johnny Benson Jr. in the series standings.
Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss became a truck series owner in 2007 when he bought the old Morgan-Dollar Motorsports team. Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson drove the No. 81 Chevrolet at Bristol. Former truck series champion Mike Skinner won three races in 2009 before the team shut down two years later.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Cherokee Race Park will hold the Turkey Trot this weekend with $2,500-to-win Pro races scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There are $1,000-to-win No Box races each day at the eighth-mile Rogersville dragstrip, and the Junior Dragsters will compete for an 80% payout based on the number of entries.
Double entries are allowed and buybacks are available.
Gates open at 10 a.m. each day, and time trials start at noon.
LONESOME PINE SCHEDULE
Lonesome Pine Raceway will jump-start the 2021 season on March 20 with a first open practice, followed by the season opener on April 3.
Bi-monthly races are scheduled for the three-eighths-mile asphalt oval at Coeburn through June, followed by a July 3 show and the rest of the month off.
Racing will return in August and run through Oct. 16, with makeup dates set for Oct. 23 and Nov. 6.
KINGSPORT MINIWAY
The NASCAR season over, Cup Series driver Chad Finchum won again last Saturday at the Kingsport Miniway.
Piloting a white and blue No. 19 that resembled the Late Model he drove to a Kingsport Speedway track championship, the Knoxville racer won the 375 Clone Trophy class.
In Senior Clone, Austin Brooks edged Derek Lane in a battle of drivers who compete in the Sportsman division at the adjacent speedway.
Other winners were Caden Hensley (Junior Sportsman Pred), Karston Tuell (Junior Sportsman Champ), Jimmy Caylor (RWYB), Justin Vallone (375 Pred) and Braxton Peterson (Bandos).
The final races of the season are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.