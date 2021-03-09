WISE — Virginia-Wise senior Kaylee Jones smacked a two-out, seventh-inning home run to complete a dramatic South Atlantic Conference softball sweep of Newberry on Tuesday.
Jones’ homer in the second game of the doubleheader lifted the Cavaliers to a 6-4 win at Cavalier Field in the home-opening series for UVA Wise.
The Cavs (5-8, 2-4) won the opener 4-1.
GOING LONG
UVA Wise’s win in Game 2 came via the home run.
Three of them.
Kailey Huffman delivered a solo shot in the third inning and McKenna Falwell (3-3), who also picked up the win on the mound, delivered a three-run shot in the fourth.
Newberry (10-4, 3-3) also delivered on the long ball.
Haley Simonds' solo shot in the top of the fourth for the Wolves tied the game at 1 before Falwell’s homer in the bottom half staked the Cavs to a three-run lead.
Newberry added two runs in the sixth and tied the game at 4 in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice from Reagan Glanz that scored Emma Price from third.
In the bottom of the seventh, UVA Wise’s first two batters were retired before Jenna McDermott drew a walk. Jones then delivered her game-winning blast over the center-field fence.
Jones finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Falwell was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Simonds went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs.
OPENING GAME
The Cavs took their home opener by scoring two runs in the first inning and one each in the second and third to take the win.
Alexis Miles went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Sarah Barrett had a solo homer for UVA Wise. Raychel Lapallo pitched the complete-game win.
Newberry’s run came via a second-inning solo homer from Hailey Hill.
UP NEXT
UVA Wise is scheduled to be back in action Saturday in a SAC doubleheader at Coker.