GRAY — A masterful pitching performance from Gaven Jones propelled the Daniel Boone baseball team to a thrilling 1-0 Big 7 Conference win over Dobyns-Bennett on Monday afternoon at Clarence Mabe Field.
Jones struck out 11 and walked two on just 94 pitches in the complete-game shutout. The right-hander carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but Sam Ritz — the second D-B batter of the frame — broke up the bid by powering a line-drive single into center field.
“I was upset at the start when they got the bases loaded, but I kept my head and knew I could trust my defense,” Jones said. “I was just pounding the corners, getting that curveball in and getting ahead with a first-pitch strike.”
“That’s a big win,” Trailblazers coach Scott Hagy said. “Gaven is capable of doing that every time out. He’s in command of himself and his emotions. He didn’t get rattled and he can spot it up pretty well.”
The game ended in controversy when Ritz was thrown out at home for the third out. Jones — pitching from the stretch with the bases loaded — made the delivery to the plate just in time for the tag.
“I saw him coming, but I thought he was fake stealing, so I just hurried up and delivered the pitch,” Jones said. “Luckily, Cole (Bishop) was behind the plate and made a big play.”
D-B coach Ryan Wagner disagreed with the call by the plate umpire, pleading for a balk call. Wagner strongly questioned whether Jones had come to a full and discernible stop before making the throw.
“We felt like he started his motion,” Wagner said. “We felt like he stepped off with his right foot. Once you start your motion, it has to be a continuous pitching motion to the plate.”
The coach was left to lament his team’s inability to get runners across.
“We didn’t do enough offensively to help out our pitching,” Wagner said. “The two runs we’ve given up in the last two conference games have been unearned, but that’s not on our pitchers. We just continue to sit in the box and strike out.”
Boone’s run was unearned. Preston Miller led off the fourth with a hard grounder back to Tribe pitcher Gage Hensley. Hensley had trouble fielding the ball before throwing it away trying to nail Miller at first.
One batter late, Anthony Edwards hit a hard line drive to center that drove in Miller. It was the only extra-base hit for either team.
“One run will win it,” Hagy said. “I’d rather have 10 runs, but we’ll take it.”
Hensley nearly matched Jones on the bump. He, too, went the distance, throwing 95 pitches, and recorded eight strikeouts and four walks.
“Gage was awesome tonight,” Wagner said. “In six innings of work, he’s going to walk a couple, but he’s got good enough stuff to battle back and keep us in the ballgame.”
The teams meet again Tuesday in Kingsport. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.