GRAY — One swing of the bat can sometimes be a spark to getting out of a slump.
In Tuesday’s Big 7 Conference turnaround game at Clarence Mabe Field, the Daniel Boone baseball team got one mighty swing of the bat from Gaven Jones in the third inning.
Jones’ two-run home run helped propel the Trailblazers over county rival David Crockett 4-2.
“Against a club like Crockett that swings the bat well, I thought Preston (Miller) did a great job,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “He’s done that all year for us.”
In the big inning, Brogan Jones led off with a double and Gaven Jones followed up with his best Carlton Fisk impersonation, his long ball sailing down the left-field line when it appeared to be going foul.
“I’m not going to lie, I got on the line to see,” Hagy said. “It didn’t look like it had much of a hook and I was pretty sure it was going to be out.”
Miller allowed just four hits and struck out four on 89 pitches in the complete-game win.
“Preston kept it low, but he did leave it up a time or two and they got underneath it,” Hagy said. “Thankfully, we were able to make the play.”
Crockett’s Tyler Hensley was efficient, throwing only 67 pitches and tallying four strikeouts.
Each hurler recorded 10 groundouts.
“That’s probably the best pitching performance we’ve had from anybody this year,” Crockett coach Spencer Street said. “I just hate we couldn’t get the win for him.”
What hurt the Pioneers was the inability to hit for extra bases. All of their hits were singles.
“You’re not going to win many games by not putting pressure on the defense,” Street said. “When the outfielders never have to turn around and go get a ball, it’s not going to be very good for you.”
Mason Britton and Nate Laws drove in runs for Crockett. Hayden Osburn had the other two hits.
The ’Blazers, after dropping their three previous league games, are still in prime position to claim the second seed in the district tournament with a big series next week against Tennessee High.
“We needed this one and now the bottom line is that we control our own destiny for finishing second,” Hagy said. “Our goal next week is to sweep Tennessee High and finish in the second spot.”