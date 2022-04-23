WISE — Saturday was a day filled with mixed emotions for Virginia-Wise softball player Kaylee Jones.
On the up side, it was Jones’ birthday, she’s graduating from college in a couple of weeks and she played a role in the Cavaliers’ South Atlantic Conference sweep of Mars Hill.
The Cavs won 9-1 and 14-4 at Cavalier Field in their final games of the season.
For Jones and fellow seniors Alexis Miles and Sydney Collins, it was the final games of their careers.
“You spend your whole life doing something and you know it’s going to end but you never realize how soon it’s going to end,” Jones said. “You’re here (at the end of your career) before you know it.”
Jones, a four-sport star at Eastside, arrived at UVA Wise five years ago.
This season was her COVID-19 year, the extra season of eligibility granted to student-athletes by NCAA because of the games and season taken away by pandemic.
BOUNCING BACK
The Cavs (18-18, 10-14) rebounded from disappointing doubleheader losses to Tusculum on Thursday to sweep the visiting Lions.
Sarah Barrett provided the offensive punch in the sweep. She finished with six hits and an RBI in the twin bill.
Mady Buchanan had a combined three hits and six runs driven in and Miles recorded four RBIs over the two wins.
REFLECTION
Jones — who leaves UVA Wise second on career home runs list with 37, one behind Miles — finished with two RBIs and two runs scored over the two games.
For her, however, the day was not so much about the wins as about reflecting on her five-year stint with the team.
“I’m just thankful for my teammates because they’ve made my five years here the best they could be,” Jones said. “And coach (Karen Bitter) and coach Nick (Bitter) for always supporting us and loving us.
“I’m happy that I came to Wise because I got to finish it out with all my friends.”
FUTURE PLANS
Living up to her always-on-the-go style, Jones is scheduled to graduate from UVA Wise on May 14 and begin her post-graduate work in occupational therapy on May 16 at East Tennessee State.