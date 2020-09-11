BLUFF CITY — Volunteer senior Cameron Johnson had a career night Friday. His quarterback wasn’t too shabby, either.
Johnson rushed for a career-high 260 yards on 17 carries and had a career-best four touchdowns to lead the Falcons to their first win of the season, a convincing 55-13 nonconference victory over Sullivan East.
Junior quarterback Garrison Barrett completed 10 of 12 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown for Volunteer (1-2).
EXPLOSIVE START
The Falcons wasted no time putting their offense to work.
Running behind a front line that included Braden Allen, Aaron Cobb, Cole Pennington, Dylan Wilmoth and Nathaniel Dixon, Volunteer needed only three plays on its first drive to put points on the board.
Johnson capped the quick push by running 46 yards to the end zone for his first TD of the night.
The impressive start built momentum and gave Johnson and his teammates confidence.
“I give all the credit to the O-line. They did an amazing job tonight and I’m just proud we got a win tonight,” he said. “We were cheering each other on and we got it together tonight.”
The Falcons’ 27-point first quarter also saw Johnson add touchdown runs of 24 and 42 yards and Barrett connect with Caleb Scott on a 5-yard scoring pass.
Volunteer racked up three more scores in the second quarter, getting 8- and 24-yard scoring runs from Riley Littleton and a 30-yard TD jaunt from Johnson.
Having such a strong running game was a nice luxury for Barrett.
“When you have (Johnson) going for however many yards he wanted tonight, it’s so easy for us just to pound the football,” the QB said. “So it really made my life easy.”
New Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan’s first win with the Falcons came in fine fashion.
“It just sort of snowballed for us. It’s a great way to get your first win,” McMillan said.
FOR THE PATRIOTS
Sullivan East’s scores both came on first-quarter touchdown passes by senior quarterback Ethan Bradford, who connected with Hunter Brown on a 15-yard scoring strike and Luke Hare on a 29-yarder.
Bradford finished the night 14-of-26 passing for 192 yards, the two scores and an interception.
Volunteer’s defense kept the Patriots in check for the final three quarters.
“Hats off to Volunteer. That’s a heck of a ballclub and they just came out here and stuck it to us,” said Sullivan East coach J.C. Simmons. “We’ve got to get better.”