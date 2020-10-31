CHURCH HILL — Cameron Johnson played his last high school football game Friday, but his winning attitude will stick with him.
That was evident after the Volunteer senior dominated the second half to lift his Falcons to a 20-6 Region 1-5A victory over Cocke County in the final game of the season for both teams.
Following a game that saw one Cocke County player ejected in the second quarter and two unsportsmanlike penalties assessed against each team in a scuffle on the last play before halftime, Johnson made an unusual move. After the win, the first thing he did was to walk nearly the full 100 yards to the far end zone of the field to console two Cocke County players, one a senior like Johnson.
“I know how it is because the past three years I’ve lost my last game of the season,” Johnson said. “Especially one of those kids was a senior and I know it hit him hard. And if I lost (Friday) it would’ve hit me hard. I just wanted to lift his spirit up and let him know that he was a heck of a player and just to keep fighting.”
Johnson is quite the player himself.
Running behind a big, experienced offensive line, he put the Falcons (3-7, 2-4) on his back and carried them into the end zone on two consecutive third-quarter possessions.
With his team leading 7-6 at halftime, Johnson carried the ball eight straight times on a nine-play, 54-yard drive, capped by his 8-yard touchdown run for a 13-6 Volunteer lead.
After Cocke County (2-8, 1-5) fumbled the ensuing kickoff, the Falcons moved the ball 31 yards in four plays — all runs by Johnson, who closed the drive with a 17-yard touchdown.
Johnson finished with 142 yards and the two scores on 32 carries. He surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season early in the third.
For the senior — who also handles punting and kick returning chores in addition to being one of the Falcons’ top defensive players — every game is about team.
“With all this COVID stuff going on, this has just been one of the craziest football seasons of my life,” Johnson said. “One thing I loved most about this team and this season is that we never gave up. We always stuck together and we took up for each other. And it’s just the best feeling in the world knowing and going out with this group with a win. After 12 years of playing with these kids, it’s a blessing. It’s such an amazing feeling.”
EARLY SCORING
Cocke County held the ball for six minutes in the opening quarter, which included a muffed punt recovery — and got on the scoreboard first. Baylor Baxton connected with Jesse Sauceman for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 5:27 showing in the first for a 6-0 lead.
Volunteer did not score until seven seconds remained in the first half. Junior quarterback Garrison Barrett connected with senior Caleb Scott for a 5-yard TD, and Dawson Dykes added the PAT kick to put the Falcons up by one point at halftime.
Volunteer solidified its lead with Johnson’s two unanswered touchdown runs.