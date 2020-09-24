Two things surround Friday’s matchup between Sullivan South and Volunteer: The Rebels are hard to score on, and the Falcons don’t have a good history against them.
With South surrendering just four points per game, the Falcons’ offense will have its hands full. And Volunteer has defeated South only one time in the last eight meetings and is 4-21 in the all-time series.
Kickoff for the non-region contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Church Hill.
Among the other games on the schedule, Sullivan Central visits David Crockett, and Cherokee hosts Elizabethton.
After a rugged start, Volunteer bounced back with convincing wins over Sullivan East and Cherokee to even its record at 2-2. Meanwhile, South is rolling along at 4-0, although its opponents have a combined on-field mark of 4-14.
That doesn’t make the Rebels’ defense any less fierce, Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said.
“They are going to get hats to the football,” he said. “They are big and long up front, which presents problems. (Eli) Topping is a very good linebacker who makes a lot of plays, and they are very athletic in the back end. (Assistant coach Eric) Rowe does a good job with giving multiple looks and their guys play with good technique.”
Volunteer will try to counter the Rebels’ defense with a steady dose of Cameron Johnson. He has rushed for 504 yards on 73 carries with five scores.
South coach Justin Hilton said his team will have to be aware when No. 32 has the ball.
“Volunteer’s offense stops and starts with Cameron Johnson,” Hilton said. “He is a hard-nosed runner and will be a tough assignment for our defense.”
South’s offense, meanwhile, starts with big, is big in the middle and finishes with big.
“South is big, physical and plays with a nasty attitude,” McMillan said. “There is really no secret. They are trying to mash you with their line and the big runners they can throw at you. That’s what Justin does well. It isn’t fancy and you can see the toughness factor in his guys.
“(Running back Eli) Jennings is explosive enough to make you pay when your perimeter guys get lost peeking inside. (Quarterback Ethan) Bergeron throws it well enough to burn you if your back guys don’t do their jobs in coverage. (Isaac) Haynie is a nice receiver who can get behind you.”
Bergeron has carried 41 times for a team-high 318 yards and six touchdowns and thrown for 247 yards and four scores.
Hilton said his team faces a sound defensive unit.
“I expect to see pressure from different angles and them trying to get extra people in the box,” Hilton said.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL (2-2) at DAVID CROCKETT (3-2)
While the Pioneers seem to have found their stride, the Cougars are coming off back-to-back losses — one in which they were very competitive in double overtime and the other where they couldn’t match up with region foe South.
Pioneers coach Hayden Chandley said his defense will have to be ready for Central quarterback Will Nottingham.
“He slings it all over the field,” Chandley said. “They kind of remind me of us over the last two seasons. We have to make him uncomfortable in the pocket and mix up our looks.”
Crockett’s Prince Kollie, a Notre Dame commit, has rushed for 699 yards and scored 10 touchdowns this season.
ELIZABETHTON (4-0) at CHEROKEE (0-5)
Just four games in, quarterback Bryson Rollins is already knocking on the door of 1,000 total yards with 673 passing and 261 rushing. He has accounted for 14 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are trying to find an offensive spark after getting shut out for four straight weeks.
GREENEVILLE (2-2) at TENNESSEE HIGH (3-1)
Both of these teams have endured uneven seasons while trying to get games played because of the coronavirus pandemic, so it made sense for them to schedule this matchup on the fly.
The Vikings and Greene Devils have played only four times in the new century with Greeneville winning in 2002, 2008 and 2010. Tennessee High won in 2009.
SULLIVAN EAST (2-2) at UNICOI COUNTY (2-3)
These teams are coming from opposite directions.
The Patriots are flying high after last week’s 35-12 Region 1-4A win over Union County. The Blue Devils are trying to shake off the effects of losing 48-7 to Claiborne in a Region 1-3A contest.
East freshman running back Dominic Cross gets another chance to shine after last week’s breakout performance.
PIGEON FORGE (2-1) at SULLIVAN NORTH (0-3)
This could be another tough game for the Golden Raiders, who face a Tigers team that defeated Class 4A foes Grainger and Sullivan Central before getting thumped by Alcoa.
Sullivan North is seeking it first win and its first multiscore offensive performance of its pandemic-disrupted season.
HAMPTON (3-0) at JOHNSON COUNTY (2-2)
After a week off, the Bulldogs look to continue their hot start, but it will be a challenge in this fierce rivalry contest.
The Longhorns have won only three of the past 14 meetings, but there were four one-point games during that stretch.
Hampton has outscored its opponents 94-19 this season.
UNAKA (2-1) at HAPPY VALLEY (2-2)
Coming off a win over Jellico, things get tough in a hurry for the Rangers.
Happy Valley played its best overall game of the season in last week’s 49-0 pounding of Cosby and should present Unaka plenty of defensive problems.
CLOUDLAND (2-2) at SUNBRIGHT (1-2)
The Highlanders face a team that opened with a 41-6 win but has allowed 104 points over the past two weeks against tougher competition.
These teams last met in 2009, when the Tigers eliminated Cloudland from the first round of the playoffs.