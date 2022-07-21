Most boxers go up in weight classes as they get more experienced. Kemper Johnson is going the other direction.

The 27-year-old started at 178 pounds for his first fight, dropped to 165 for the 2021 Southeastern Region Golden Gloves and will fight at 156 for this weekend’s tournament in Homewood, Alabama. He plans to go even lower to 147 (welterweight) when he turns professional.

