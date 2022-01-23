Dr. Don Tarr’s racing career was much shorter than his 60-plus years in the medical field, but he was incredibly impactful in both.
The longtime Mountain City physician died Friday. He was 92.
There are numerous stories of his kindness and helping youth in the Johnson County community. Many of those sentiments are echoed in the racing community, where he posted nine top-10 finishes in 48 NASCAR Cup Series races.
He was the first driver to broadcast from an in-car radio on ABC’s “Wide World of Sports,” in the 1970 Firecracker 400 at Daytona, and later served as pit reporter during a broadcast of the Nashville 420.
“He had a very full and interesting life. He moved to Mountain City to help that community and was often the go-to physician for Johnson County, but he loved his racing time,” said David McGee, historian for Bristol Motor Speedway. “To be the first driver to talk on television and do in-car interviews during the race, he took particular delight in that. That was groundbreaking.
"He was a delightful and genuine human being.”
Tarr was born in California and raised in Africa. He returned to the United States to become a doctor and settled in Miami. There he began a racing career at the famed Hialeah Speedway where he formed a friendship with NASCAR's famed Allison brothers.
He made his Cup Series debut, driving a Tom Raley-owned Ford, at Atlanta in 1967. After running three races that year, he ran 12 races in his own No. 0 Chevrolet in 1968.
Doing well in his own equipment, he teamed with legendary car owner Ray Fox in the No. 37 Dodge in 1969. Tarr posted a career-best finish of sixth in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte and led six laps in the first Cup race at Talladega before retiring with engine trouble.
Tarr had a qualifying speed of 187.912 mph and led the first official lap at the Alabama superspeedway. He was awarded a Dodge Daytona street car for his efforts.
Driving the famed Dodge winged car, he had five top-10 finishes in 17 races in the 1970 season.
Tarr, who relocated to Mountain City to practice rural medicine, competed in four races in 1971 with a best finish of seventh at Talladega. He finished 16th in the 1971 Volunteer 500, his lone start at Bristol.
His final Cup Series race came in the 1971 Texas 500. He finished 43rd among 49 drivers after retiring with a wheel problem. In 1982 at the age of 53, he made one ARCA Series start but retired after 12 laps with a blown engine.
He loved his NASCAR career and his friends, often participating in the Racers Reunion get-togethers in later years where he'd share stories with old racing buddies like Johnson City’s Brad Teague.
Tarr was particularly happy when a group of them showed up to celebrate his 90th birthday.
“He was a good man, nice as he could be with everybody,” Teague said. “I loved his stories and the things he would tell about racing. I didn’t race with him much, but I liked racing with him. He was such a good person to be around.”