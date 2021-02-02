JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Doughboys will be taking the field in the revamped Appalachian League this summer.
Zac Clark, the team’s general manager, said the inspiration for the name came from a statue in Memorial Park, which is just behind TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The statue, dedicated in 1935, is called “The Spirit of the American Doughboy.” U.S. infantrymen were nicknamed "Doughboys" during World War I.
“Now he’s kind of the guardian of the stadium,” Clark said during Tuesday's news conference at the Carnegie Hotel announcing the team's name.
When Major League Baseball decided to eliminate 44 minor league teams, it became obvious the Appy League's teams would be among that list. That led to a considerable amount of consternation around the Southeast, where the teams had become interwoven into their communities.
After learning the Appy League would continue to operate, albeit in a different form, work began in its 10 cities to rebrand their teams. Clark said Doughboy was his first choice all along.
“This is kind of where I was from the beginning,” he said. “Of course I was open to other ideas, but I wanted to bring to the ballpark a sort of military appreciation, so I’ve had this in mind for a long time. I can’t be more excited that everybody agreed and we came to this decision to make this come to life.
“Seeing that the baseball team used to be the Johnson City Soldiers, we really thought our name having to do with the military would be very cool.”
Johnson City is one of four Appy League franchises being run by Boyd Sports. Kingsport, Elizabethton and Greeneville are the others.
The Bristol State Liners and Burlington Sock Puppets were revealed Monday. Elizabethton's new team name will be announced Wednesday, Greeneville's Thursday and Kingsport's Friday.
ABOUT THE NEW LEAGUE
Rebranded as a wooden-bat league for elite college freshmen and sophomores, the Appalachian League will begin its new season June 3.
In the newly former Prospect Development Pipeline, being run by MLB and USA Baseball, the Appy League will have the top 320 freshmen and sophomores fill its 10 rosters. USA Baseball and MLB will make up the rosters and coaching staffs.
The top players would move on to the famed Cape Cod League as juniors and, if still in college, they'll eventually play as seniors in the new MLB Draft League. That league is made up of what used to be the New York-Penn League.
"THE COMMUNITY HAS BOUGHT IN"
The Cardinals broke the franchise attendance record in each of the past four seasons and one of the big reasons was the atmosphere at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The team’s staff ran so many promotions that people came to the game even when they weren’t terribly interested in baseball.
“That's our bread and butter,” Clark said. “We’re not going away from that. That’s another reason why we’re so excited to have baseball here is that works so well. The community is so bought in. Our fan base is so strong. We’re still going to bring the same energy, the same promotions, the same fun night in and night out.”
Now that the name has been released, Clark said it’s time to get to work for the coming season. Johnson City hasn’t played baseball since winning the last Appalachian League title in September of 2019. The 2020 season was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We can just get to work now,” Clark said. “We’re ready to get rocking and rolling. We’ve had so many questions. ‘What’s our new identity? What’s this new Appalachian League?’ All those questions are now out in the open and we’re excited to just get back to work. We want to get as many season ticket holders and as many sponsors as we can.”
The Doughboys players will stay in the dorms at East Tennessee State during the summer.