Jessee's walk-off single gives Blue Devils extra-inning win at new home

GATE CITY — Gate City would be hard-pressed to find a more exciting way to christen its new baseball field than the way it did Friday.
Despite being outhit 16-8, the Blue Devils took advantage of eight Lee High errors, six walks and seven stolen bases to take a 6-5 Mountain 7 District win over the Generals in eight innings.
The victory came courtesy of a walk-off single from junior Ryan Jessee.
“I knew the team needed me so I just put my hands out there and went through it and the ball went down,” Jessee said.
The ball went down in shallow right field, allowing Ethan Fleming to score from third and lifting Gate City to the dramatic win in its first appearance on the new baseball diamond at the Scott County Athletic Complex.
HITTING ALL DAY
Lee High (2-3, 2-3) smacked the ball around the field all day long and got a solo home run from starting pitcher Don Moritz, who finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Despite the hits, the Generals struggled to score. Coach Randy Cox’s squad stranded 12 baserunners.
“You can look at the boxscore and how in the world do you lose?” Cox wondered out loud.
Errors cursed his team, the coach said.
“They led to runs,” Cox stated. “If we don’t have those, then they don’t score those runs and we’re halfway home (instead of playing an eight-inning game).
“I’m still tickled with them, though. They’re getting better.”
PATIENCE
For Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer, the win came with patience.
“We told the boys to be patient. Be patient and work the count a little bit,” Salyer said. “We’ve got pretty good team speed and if we put the ball in play, we put the pressure on the other team to make the play. They made several good plays, but we just kept making them make the play.”
Jessee said the Blue Devils will always keep playing until the last pitch.
“We don’t give up,” the junior said. “We’ve been through this a couple of times. We’ve been through this with Wise. We just have to fight back and keep at it.”
DRAMATIC FINISH
Lee High scored four runs in the fourth inning to build a 5-2 lead. The Devils got back within 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth before tying the game at 5 in the sixth when Jessee delivered a two-out triple and then scored on a fielding error.
After a scoreless seventh, Fleming got on board with a single in the bottom of the eighth. He stole second and then moved to third on a throwing error before Jessee smacked the ball into right field to send Fleming home.
UP NEXT
Lee High is slated to be back in action Monday at home against John Battle. Gate City is scheduled to host Union on Tuesday.