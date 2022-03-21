GATE CITY — Gate City won all facets of the game Monday to take an interstate baseball victory over University High at Scott County Recreational Park.
The Blue Devils (1-1) pounded out 11 hits and played error-free ball in a 9-2 win over the visiting Buccaneers.
“I said that we’re not going to get emotional about this loss,” University High coach Josh Petty said. “They played well. They pitched it well. They defended it well. We hit balls right at them and they deserved to win the game.”
SOLID AROUND THE DIAMOND
Ryan Jessee led Gate City both on the mound and at the plate.
Jessee pitched four strong innings, giving up only one run on three hits. He recorded three strikeouts and two walks.
Jessee also had a two-RBI single and produced his third RBI of the game on a fielder’s choice.
Carter Babb, Ethan Fleming and Luke Bledsoe each finished with two hits for the Blue Devils, and Brendan Cassidy drove in two runs.
“I was really happy with our pitchers. They threw a lot of strikes and we made a lot of plays behind them,” Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer said. “I thought we hit the ball well. We got some good timely hits from guys we needed it from.”
Cade Pollock went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Hank Stort was 2-for-3 and scored a run for University High (2-3).
UP NEXT
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday. Gate City will stay at home to host J.I. Burton and University High will head to Bluff City to play Sullivan East.