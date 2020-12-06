MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Jaycie Jenkins is used to having success at just about anything she puts her mind to.
On the basketball court for Daniel Boone, she scored more than 1,700 points, grabbed 850 rebounds and had more than 350 assists and 325 steals. In volleyball, she tallied 1,000-plus digs and she also was a force when playing on the softball field.
And Jenkins is already flourishing at the next level. She leads the Milligan women’s basketball team in scoring as a freshman with a 15.1 points per game average and 14.4 in Appalachian Athletic Conference play.
“The transition has been really great, especially the seniors and the older players coming in and making me feel welcome,” she said. “They’ve helped me feel very much like a part of the team. They cheer you on and are very encouraging.”
Jenkins is arguably the most consistent scorer for the Lady Buffaloes. She is shooting at a 50.6% clip and making 84.6% of her shots from the charity stripe.
She’s also the team leader in rebounds (7.5 per game), steals (1.0) and blocked shots (0.5).
“The game is definitely different and you have the shot clock in college,” Jenkins noted. “Everyone is just good at this level.”
Being productive in a variety of ways is something first-year Milligan coach Kylie Russell doesn’t take for granted.
Russell’s team has struggled out of the gate but on Saturday picked up a thrilling 105-96 overtime win over Brenau inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. That left the Lady Buffs 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the AAC.
“We needed a win tonight,” Russell said. “Jaycie has done really well. Watching her in high school, I knew she was smooth. I knew she was calm and confident.
“At no point this season have we seen her play like a freshman.”
Against Brenau, Jenkins put together an impressive stat sheet- stuffer night of 22 points, 16 rebounds and a pair of steals. Nine of her boards were of the offensive variety.
Milligan was down at halftime and trailed by six with three minutes left in the game. After forcing overtime, the Lady Buffs outscored Brenau 11-3 in the first three minutes of the extra period.
“Getting those rebounds at the end of the game for instance, dribbling it out and getting it to a guard is a veteran move,” Russell said, referring to Jenkins’ play late in the game. “She’s so composed and it’s really impressive, honestly.
“We’re blessed to have her and see her knock out some double-doubles.”
Jenkins’ college career has only begun, but the future’s looking bright for one of the area’s most successful athletes of recent memory.
“Out there, it feels like we’ve got another senior,” Russell said. “We lost Kaely Gose last year and I hoped that Jaycie would be able to fill that role and she has.”
Said Jenkins: “It’s been great being able to pursue basketball at the next level. That’s always been my dream since I was younger. This is really something special.”