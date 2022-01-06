MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Whether in Bobby Snyder Gymnasium or Steve Lacy Fieldhouse, former Daniel Boone and current Milligan standout Jaycie Jenkins dominates on the basketball court.
Jenkins — who finished her prep career with 1,710 points and more than 800 rebounds — is performing admirably in her sophomore campaign for the Lady Buffaloes.
“I said this last year about her, and that was the fact that she was never a freshman,” Milligan second-year head coach Kylie Greer said. “She came right in on Day One and filled in the biggest hole we had.
“It’s kind of funny to hear other coaches say how they’ve been scheming against her and they get frustrated.”
“There’s really no secret,” Jenkins said. “I’ve just been blessed with a bunch of great teammates through the years that make me a whole lot better.”
Last season, Jenkins led the team in scoring (17.5 per game), rebounds (8.8), steals (1.1), blocks (0.6), field goal percentage (48.1%) and double-doubles (11).
Not too bad for a freshman. And she was rewarded handsomely in the postseason with freshman of the year honors along with being named to the first-team all-conference selections.
“I was not surprised when she was named freshman of the year, but the girl she beat out from Bryan ended up being an All-American,” Greer said.
“I don’t think the game has really slowed down that much, but the pace is definitely faster,” Jenkins said. “In high school, I was going from volleyball to basketball and then to softball. Now, where I’m just playing basketball, I can focus a lot more.
“It does feel weird not playing those other sports because I got so used to changing things every few months.”
Hard to top? Most definitely, but there is no sophomore slump for Jenkins so far.
In 12 games this season, she’s averaging 24.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists. She leads the Appalachian Athletic Conference in scoring average and is third nationally.
She is third in rebounding average, which is in the top 35 nationally.
“Jaycie does a great job of creating her own shot,” Greer said. “Not too many other players in our league or even the NAIA can do that. She maintains great balance, and I’ve seen her grab a rebound with her back to the basket and put up a shot so fast that the defender doesn’t have time to close out.
“She simply does some things that other humans can’t.”
The Lady Buffs so far are 8-6 overall and 8-1 in the conference. However, Milligan has not played since losing at home to Emory & Henry on Jan. 2.
The next scheduled game for Milligan is on Tuesday against Union College.
Jenkins has been averaging more than 27 points against conference foes.
Greer remarked that it’s not always about the scoring for Jenkins as the pieces around her are constantly improving. For instance, Jenkins and former Unicoi County standout Halie Padgett have developed a good connection on the hardwood.
“You’re starting to see it more now, but when Jaycie was a freshman, she only had 20 turnovers the whole season. Now she’s playing a little bit riskier,” Greer said. “She’s getting more double and triple teams, and she’s having to pass out of them. During games, you’ll see her and Halie try to get kicks and dumps to each other.”
Added Jenkins: “The team put in a lot of work over the summer and we’re really playing well together now. Everyone is just playing their own roles. During COVID last year, we couldn’t do as much during practice, and time for team bonding really didn’t happen.”
Jenkins is not really the most vocal person on the team, but when she speaks, people listen.
“Jaycie is really quiet, but when she talks, everyone stops,” Greer said. “I remember one time earlier this year she called a play for Kayla Romines to hit a 3-pointer.
“But it’s also nice to have her as one of those where in the last-second situations that she’s either going to get the ball or is going to be involved in the action somehow.”
Greer was one of the top recruiters for Jenkins when she was at Boone.
“I remember during her sophomore year thinking that she was one of the best players on the floor and she was just a role player,” Greer said. “One of the craziest things I ever saw her do was drop 44 on Jefferson County in the region tournament, and at that point, she was still unsigned. I was at plenty of Daniel Boone basketball games that year.
“One of the great things about Jaycie is that even though she’s one of the hardest workers, she’s so coachable.”