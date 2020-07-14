EWING — Clay Jeffers has not set a goal of either winning the Cumberland District boys basketball championship or the number of games his team should win in the upcoming season.
The new Thomas Walker coach has other things in mind for the Pioneers.
“I’m not a big goal-oriented guy as far as how many games you should win and things like that,” Jeffers said Monday. “I’m not going to write it up there as far winning the district championship as our goal and then we chase it all year.”
He’s more interested in his team’s attitude.
“I’m more about setting the standard for behavior and performance for the players and the program,” he said. “If you focus on the little things, I feel like the big things will take care of themselves.”
Jeffers took his new position last week. He replaced veteran coach Jerry Myers, who retired at the end of last year.
The Pioneers struggled through a long 0-23 season last year but still had some bright spots. Among them was All-Cumberland pick Caleb Yeary, a rising senior who already has over 1,300 career points and averaged more than 21 points a game last season.
Zack Kidwell, an honorable mention All-Cumberland pick his junior year, should also be back for the Pioneers.
Jeffers said he’s not had a chance to meet with his players and their parents yet, but he plans to do so this week.
He also hopes to begin workouts next week.
ABOUT THE COACH
Jeffers was a four-year starter at Oneida in East Tennessee. After graduating in 2013, Jeffers played basketball and baseball at Bryan College for one year before transferring to Hiwassee, where he continued his dual-sport career. He finished up his post-secondary education at East Tennessee State.
Jeffers moves to Thomas Walker after a year as an assistant coach at Sunbright, about 60 miles northwest of Knoxville. Prior to Sunbright, Jeffers was an assistant at Cloudland for two years and at Oneida for one season.
While his first head coaching job is in a different state from where he played and began his coaching career, Jeffers has some limited knowledge of the Cumberland District. He’s attended the same summer camps at Lincoln Memorial where Thomas Walker, Lee High and Twin Springs teams competed. He also coached against Twin Springs on the junior varsity level while at Cloudland.
Now he gets to do so again — well as coach against the remaining Cumberland teams — on the varsity stage.
“I’m just really honored and blessed and thrilled to have this opportunity,” Jeffers said.