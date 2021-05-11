JOHNSON CITY — Ask Johnson City Country Club professional Tyler Deaver what makes the Tillinghast Invitational stand out and he’s quick to answer.
“I think because of the golf course itself,” Deaver says.
Johnson City Country Club is the only A.W. Tillinghast-designed golf course in Tennessee and the tournament, now in its 17th year, is held to honor the prolific and legendary course designer.
“I think the golf course really opens up for this to be a special event,” Deaver said during a news conference announcing this year’s tournament. “This golf course has been here for 100 years and we get a good field. The golf course, the club, the history of it really opens up to be such a special event.”
This year’s Tillinghast Invitational is set for June 5-6. Entries are being taken until June 1.
Deaver had just been hired before last year’s event and was just getting his feet wet on the job when the tournament was held. With more than a year under his belt, he has a greater knowledge of the course and a better appreciation of the layout.
“I wasn’t too familiar with A.W. Tillinghast golf courses before I got here,” Deaver said. “Playing this golf course a lot more over the past year, it’s definitely a second-shot golf course. It’s pretty forgiving off the tee as far as misses and as far as yardage, but going into the green you’ve definitely got to position yourself correctly and if you short-side yourself on some of these greens, a big number can come into play for sure.”
Last year the tournament had its strongest field ever. Many players from major colleges joined the fray when the college and national amateur seasons were cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t foresee getting the field like we did last year just because college tournaments are able to be played this year, but I do expect a great field,” Deaver said.
Defending champion Ryan Terry of Nashville will be back in the field.
The tournament is a points event for the Tennessee Golf Association player of the year award and is the first of the local circuit that makes up the Tri-Cities Amateur Tour.
The 36-hole, stroke-play tournament is being sponsored by General Shale. The entry fee is $175 for non-members, $135 for members. The entry form can be found on the club’s website at www.jcccsite.com.