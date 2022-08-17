JONESBOROUGH — Tim Jackson came to town chasing his record 27th Tennessee Golf Association championship.
With one day to go, he’s looking about as certain as can be to do it.
Jackson seized control of the Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship on Wednesday, firing a four-under-par 68 at Blackthorn Club that left him with an 11-stroke lead heading into the the final round.
Jackson’s two-round total was 134, 10 under par.
In addition to the 26 TGA titles Jackson has won, he’s won two U.S. Mid-Amateurs, played on two Walker Cup teams and played in two Masters.
A win on Thursday would be his fourth Tennessee Senior Am title. He is the defending champion.
“This is why I’m still playing,” the 63-year-old Jackson said. “I can’t believe my career is almost over. It’s just gone by in a flash. I can just abut remember everything. It’s been a real blessing, and it’s been a lot of fun. I just can’t believe it’s winding down.”
Jackson made his only bogey of the tournament on the 14th hole, a par-five that generally plays as the easiest hole on the course. He also missed a few greens before ending his round with a spectacular birdie after driving into a fairway bunker.
“I hit a few more shots off line, but I was able to find it,” he said.
Knoxville’s Jeff Golliher began the day four strokes behind Jackson and posted a 75. He’s still in second place at 145, one over par.
Cary Daniels and Steve Golliher were tied for third at 146. Alan Jones, Pat Chisholm and Bryan Rodgers were at 147.
They’ll all be playing for second on Thursday.
Jackson won last year’s championship by nine shots after leading by nine going into the final round, so he knows how to handle a big lead.
“It can be a little stressful,” Jackson said. “You put pressure on yourself.”
As far as his plans for the final round, Jackson said he has a simple goal.
“Hit that first tee shot,” he said. “Just pick my spot, hit that ball and plod my way around. I’m not going to play any different than I’ve played. When I have an opportunity, I’m going to go for it. When I need to play safe, I’ll play safe. I’ll just play the odds.”
The cut for the top 30 players came at 13 over par.
SUPER-SENIOR
The competition will be a little more spirited in the Super-Senior Championship, where defending champion Buzz Fly holds a one-stroke lead over longtime friend David Apperson.
Fly shot 75 on Wednesday to finish 36 holes at 142, two under par. Apperson shot 71 for a 143 total.
Fly has fond memories of Blackthorn. He played in the Tennessee Senior Amateur here in 2012, and his son Jonathan played for Memphis when that team came for the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate.
“The golf course is just terrific,” Fly said. “It’s just in perfect shape. The club is so nice. When my son played for Memphis, the members hosted the teams. It was so nice. They were all so kind. This is such a nice place.”
Apperson said he’s been playing with and against Fly since they were in high school and Thursday should be a fun day for the two Memphis golfers.
“He’s very good, a much better player that I am,” Apperson said. “He plays all over the world. This is a big trip for me to come here.”
Doug Harris enters the final round at 147, five strokes off the lead.
The cut, for the top 15 players and ties, came at 15 over par.