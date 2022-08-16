JONESBOROUGH — Tim Jackson got off to a good start in his bid for a 27th Tennessee Golf Association championship.

Jackson fired a 6-under-par 66 Tuesday at Blackthorn Club to grab the first-round lead of the Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship.

