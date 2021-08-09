ROGERSVILLE — By carrying the ball for the Cherokee football team, Landon Jackson is carrying on a family tradition.
The senior running back is following in the footsteps of grandfather Terry Jackson and father Sandy Jackson. Both were stars for the community in earlier decades.
Terry Jackson’s exploits included a big touchdown run in Rogersville’s shutout win over Sullivan in 1970. A year later, he made the All-Smoky Mountain Conference team at defensive back.
Sandy Jackson, a fullback and safety, broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run in Cherokee’s 1998 win over David Crockett his senior season. His most memorable game, however, came when he helped the Chiefs rally for a 12-9 victory against Hawkins County rival Volunteer.
Landon Jackson has heard many stories about their playing days, and he is eager to build on the family’s legacy.
“From a young age, I’ve heard about how my dad played here and my papaw played here from all the Cherokee and Rogersville people,” Jackson said. “Then I started playing football and I just fell in love with it.”
That love of the game is why Jackson is both Cherokee’s star running back and inside linebacker.
Coach Josh Hensley talks glowingly about Jackson’s dedication to the game and to his teammates, noting that he sets a good example both on and off the field.
“Landon is a guy who is here every single day, one of the first ones here and the last ones to leave,” Hensley said. “He’s a leader in the classroom, a leader in the community, a leader on the field and a four-year guy. He’s put a lot of work in.”
Jackson has a muscular frame and feels it’s the perfect build to play both positions. While he obviously loves to break away on a big run, inside linebacker allows him to show another side of his personality.
“Playing linebacker, you get to be the crazy one on the team,” Jackson said. “You just get out there to play your heart out. But inside linebacker, you have to be leader of the defense just like a quarterback on the offense.”
Hensley said that’s not a problem for Jackson. The coach laid out the situation that when the team needs someone to rally behind, Jackson is the one to step up. Hensley also said Jackson’s leadership skills have really progressed.
One reason for that is Jackson sees the big picture. He knows the pride of putting on the Cherokee uniform and how it’s about a lot more than just winning or losing on Friday nights.
“I love the brotherhood of this team and love how Coach Hensley is always there for you no matter what,” Jackson said. “It’s the family you build and how the town gets behind you. You see the guys my dad’s age and my papaw’s age, the former Chiefs who encourage you out in town to carry it on.
“You feel the whole town behind you.”