KINGSTON — Stellar guard play from the Roane County boys basketball team kept the Yellow Jackets’ dream season alive Monday night with a 79-65 TSSAA Class AA sectional win over Sullivan East.
The lethal combination of junior Colby Raymer, who scored 29 points, and senior Harper Neal, who totaled 24, combined to make their final seven shots from the field and eight free throws.
In extending their winning streak to 13, the Yellow Jackets (26-5) clinched their first state tournament appearance since 1991.
Kingston made 15 of 20 attempts and finished 25-of-54 shooting for the game. The Jackets made 24 of 29 from the free-throw line.
The massive crowd — even by TSSAA coronavirus protocol standards — might’ve played a determining factor for the home team.
“The difference in the fourth quarter was that our guys were dying to play together for another week,” Roane County coach Colt Narramore said. “We have eight seniors and three juniors. Before the game, all the talk wasn’t about going to the state tournament, it was about staying and playing together for another week.”
Kingston trailed after the first quarter but quickly climbed back in it once Raymer started getting to the free-throw line. He netted 11 points in the second period and pulled his squad even at the break at 33.
East came out firing in the third, making its first four shots, but Roane County had an answer every time and was not fazed by the sudden scoring outburst.
“That is a great team. They’re tough and coached very well,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “(Roane County) has two unbelievable players that controlled the game and the tempo. They pushed the pace and made big shots.”
After being deadlocked through three quarters, the Yellow Jackets outplayed the Patriots in the final frame. East committed seven turnovers in the period to finish with 16 for the game.
“Our will to win just showed out and we found a way to win,” Narramore said.
Said Faver: “They just smacked us in the fourth quarter after it was tied. They came out and won the eight minutes that mattered.”
Senior guard Ethan Bradford kept the Patriots (23-8) in the game by putting up 24 points, going 8-for-14 from 3-point range.
“Ethan is a warrior and he came to play,” Faver said.
Junior Dylan Bartley had a tough time finding a rhythm all night but finished with 16 points. Braden Standbridge added 10.
For Faver, his storybook first season at the helm ends in a place where only four other East teams have been before.
The Patriots were the Three Rivers Conference regular-season and District 1-AA tournament champions and finished runner-up in Region 1-AA.
“You want to win them all and there’s only one team that goes home without a loss,” Faver said. “Being a top 16 team in the state is pretty impressive and I’m really proud of my guys.”
East made 20 of 49 shots from the field and 12 of 18 from the charity stripe.
“This town has been wanting this for so long,” Narramore said. “Our student section has been unbelievable for the last month and this is really more of a community appearance in the state tournament rather than just this team.
“To take Kingston — my hometown and alma mater — to the state tournament and represent our region, I don’t know if I’ll ever top this in my coaching career.”