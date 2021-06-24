NORTON — Four individuals and one team make up the newest inductees into the J.I. Burton Hall of Fame.
This year’s class will be inducted this fall in a joint ceremony with the 2020 Hall of Fame class. The ceremony for last year’s honorees — David Hill, P.D. Miller, Mark Neeley and Kenny Stidham — was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a look at the members of the 2021 class.
James “Anthony” Caruso
A 1980 graduate, James “Anthony” Caruso was a four-year starter at quarterback and defensive back on the football squad.
Caruso threw 44 touchdown passes, a school record at the time, and earned all-state, all-region and all-district honors.
Caruso also starred in three other sports.
He was a three-year starter in both baseball and basketball, earning all-district accolades in each. He also was a sprinter on the track and field team and earned all-region and all-district honors.
After graduating from Burton, Caruso went to East Tennessee State before joining the U.S. Army. He retired as a colonel in 2019 after serving for 30 years.
Major Griffey
Major Griffey had successful careers in both high school and at the NCAA Division I level.
Griffey was a star in track, football and basketball for the Raiders. He earned multiple all-state, all-region and all-district awards and graduated as a three-time VHSL Group A champion in track. Griffey won back-to-back state titles in the 400, in 1991 and 1992, and the 200 title in 1992.
Griffey took his athletic gifts to Wake Forest, where he played football and ran track for four years before graduating.
Al Stecker
As an athlete, Al Stecker was an all-district football player in addition to playing basketball and baseball and running track for the Raiders.
As a coach, Stecker was part of the staff when Burton won the 1972 VHSL Group A championship in football.
In 1981, Stecker was the head football coach at J.J. Kelly when the Indians won the state championship, making him the only graduate in Burton history to be a head coach of a state title-winning team in the sport.
The Honorable John “Robert” Stump
Stump’s Burton football career included playing on the 1952 regional championship team. He also played on the 1956-57 district championship basketball team.
After years in private practice as a lawyer, Stump was appointed as a circuit court judge in July 1981. He retired from the bench in 2005 but continued to serve as a substitute judge until 2009.
A published poet, Stump has written three books of religious poetry as an expression of his faith.
1952 football team
A 6-6 tie with Coeburn was the only blemish on Burton’s 1952 gridiron slate.
The Raiders finished 8-0-1 that season, winning the District 8 championship as well as their first regional title with a victory over Abingdon’s William King.