BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East football will be different in a multitude of ways this fall.
One face that remains the same, however, is that of senior wide receiver and linebacker Clayton Ivester. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder will be looked to not only as a playmaker but also as a leader for his squad.
“I’ve been very lucky to be around Clayton for the last three years,” East coach J.C. Simmons said. “Watching him grow into the leader and the teammate that he has become has been rewarding.
“If anybody wants to jump into a foxhole on our team, that’s the guy they’re going to ask to go with them.”
One of the new aspects this year is the role held by Simmons, who previously served as the team’s defensive coordinator. He replaced Mike Locke at the Patriots’ helm after Locke took over as East’s athletic director.
“Coach Simmons has been my basketball coach for the last three years,” Ivester said. “When he got the football job, I was so excited. It was time for a change and we needed a little bit of a culture shock and Coach Simmons delivered that.
“He keeps the energy high at practice and he makes football so much fun.”
Ivester is an imposing figure and any running back who encounters him in the teeth of the defense will face a challenge.
“My dad always told me that linebackers are the meanest guys on the field,” Ivester said. “I love contact and I love being aggressive. I love defense, but I also love scoring touchdowns on offense.”
Simmons said coronavirus-related restrictions make football practice a foray into uncharted waters these days but Ivester is helping make it easier to navigate.
“Having those guys like Clayton that are upperclassmen and that have shown leadership has been huge as far as keeping our enthusiasm up,” Simmons said. “These guys are not only doing it vocally, but they’re out here every day putting in the work and having that lunch-pail mentality to our practices.”
East athletics — like at other schools in the region — is built on the idea of a tight-knit community. “Patriot Nation” shows up year after year, and Ivester said that’s one of his favorite parts about playing.
“No matter how good or bad you are, we’re going to have support with your community,” Ivester said. “They never give up on you and they always show up.
“They always believe in you and that’s what I love about the East community and that’s why it’s my home.”