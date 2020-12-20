Ready or not, it’s time for high school sports in Southwest Virginia.
Sports in the commonwealth came to an abrupt halt in March during the state basketball championships and a VHSL athletic contest has not been held since.
That all changes Monday.
Just four days before Christmas, area high school basketball teams will hit the courts.
The few games scattered throughout the southwest corner of Virginia set for Monday will be the first since Gate City lost to John Marshall in the VHSL Class 2 boys basketball championship in mid-March.
The Blue Devils’ loss and the Gate City girls’ state championship win just minutes before were the final two VHSL events played before public school athletics were shut down because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Gate City’s boys are among those playing on opening night in Virginia. The Blue Devils will host Daniel Boone.
Other boys games scheduled for Monday include Science Hill at Union, Rye Cove at Hurley and Eastside at Wise Central.
On the girls’ side of the ledger, Union is at Thomas Walker, Eastside hosts Wise Central and Hurley is at Rye Cove on Monday.
PAINFUL STOPPAGE
The sports shutdown hurt.
Without warning — and through no fault of anyone or anything except the virus that continues to spread its evil tentacles into so many aspects of life in 2020 — there were no high school sports in Virginia.
The shutdown hurt parents and family members who love their student-athletes and support them year after year.
It hurt coaches who have dedicated a big part of their lives to their profession in shaping young men and women not only into quality athletes but also into quality individuals who will become better adults because of their experiences in high school sports.
It hurt fans and supporters, alumni and others, who contribute to programs throughout the region.
Most of all, it hurt the student-athletes who had their spring and fall seasons robbed from them.
All of that, however, trying as it may have been, is in the near past.
TOTALLY DIFFERENT
A new set of challenges faces all involved in high school sports in Virginia.
Games will be played but not as we remember them.
Yes, basketball season is starting Monday and other winter sports — wrestling and indoor track and field, to name a couple — are scheduled to begin their seasons on Dec. 28.
But the pandemic is going nowhere quickly.
Just like their counterparts in neighboring Tennessee and Kentucky, those in Virginia will continue to learn what a scourge on life this unpalatable pandemic is.
There will be changes in game times and opponents. And then there will be additional changes after the initial changes.
And the games will be quieter.
With only 25 spectators allowed at events, the supportive, loud fan bases will not be packed inside the gymnasiums around the region, as is the norm.
It will be different and take some adjustment. But it will not be something necessarily to get used to because small crowds — hopefully — will soon be a memory, along with the pandemic.
INTERNET TO THE RESCUE
In the meantime, fans can still support their schools and communities by watching their teams.
For most, it will not be an in-person experience, but there’s another option.
Instead of purchasing game tickets, fans can buy a subscription to the NFHS sports network and still watch it live.
At $10.99 per month or $69.99 annually, the subscription plan allows not only internet video and audio access to a school’s games at nfhsnetwork.com, it also offers access to any high school sporting event in the country as long as one of the schools involved is enrolled in the NFHS network.
Subscribers have access to football, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, and volleyball.
All of the schools in the Mountain 7 and Cumberland districts are participating in the NFHS Network, and they receive a percentage of the subscription purchases designated to their school.
So not only does it help the fans who want to watch the games, it also helps each school with athletic costs — of particular importance because of the lack of proceeds from the gate and concessions.
WHERE WE ARE
Despite the many changes and adjustments, two things remain constant: Communities are pulling together in tough times to support their schools and the student- athletes get their wish to play.
Let’s hope and pray this pandemic is a memory soon and games the kids play continue forever.