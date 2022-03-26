One question Chris Poore didn’t necessarily answer directly changed his life and the course of basketball at Dobyns-Bennett.
“I had an interview with (former D-B athletic director Larry Shivley) and we had a very good conversation,” Poore said. “I had done my due diligence and went over the history of Dobyns-Bennett and I knew a lot of the things that had transpired in the history that I was trying to become a part of.
“The last thing (Shively) did was that he slid a picture of Buck Van Huss across the table and asked, ‘Do you know who this is?’ I didn’t know how to respond to it at first and I don’t remember my exact words, but it was something to the nature of, ‘If whoever you’re interviewing doesn’t know who this is, they have no business taking this job.’ I never really gave him the direct answer.”
Poore is one of the biggest Van Huss fanatics around, having several keepsakes like knives, books and collectible cars in his office and at home.
“You have a guy with a legacy of the Dome named after him and the whole community knows who he was,” he said. “He’s one of the Mount Rushmore coaches of the entire country. To even be a part of his story and his continual success of the legacy he left is unfathomable.”
Poore, however, was able to do something that Van Huss was not able to do in his 23 years and 618 wins at D-B: Win a state championship.
Van Huss got close on numerous occasions while in Kingsport, but was never able to crest the mountaintop like he did at Hampton in 1960.
“It’s hard to grasp and I’m certainly not the coach that Van Huss was,” Poore said. “He was in the position multiple times, but it takes more than a good coach to win it all. It takes the perfect breaks, the right setup, the right assistants and the right team. The stars aligned for us. We were by no means the favorite going into it.”
Poore knew of the history of the program going into the state tournament and how the breaks didn’t go the Indians’ way for so many years.
But he didn’t ever let history faze him or his team.
“During the season, you don’t really pay a lot of attention to what has happened,” Poore said. “In the offseason when you reflect over your season, it obviously comes across your mind, but it comes up more in the stories. When you’re talking to somebody, they’ll say that they were part of a team when something happened or a bad break occurred.
“All of those things are ‘what ifs’ and I’ve had several since I’ve been here like at Maryville or against Bearden the year they won the state.”
Like Van Huss was, Poore is quick to deflect any individual glory trying to be bestowed upon him. That might be one of the biggest reasons why kids want to play for him.
“I’m here to help young men reach their goals and help them represent the school,” he said. “To see a community embrace these players the way they have and knowing the quality of the kid represent the community, it couldn’t have been more perfect.
“There’s not a more deserving group and I’ve said that a lot.”
The congratulatory outreaches to Poore have been something of a whirlwind the last couple of days, but he says that continued support from one of D-B’s best players sticks out.
“The one name that speaks out to me is Earl Lovelace,” Poore said. “He stands out to me because he is a true supporter. I’ve gotten texts or calls from Earl after a tough loss. It wasn’t a ‘shaking your finger’ or ‘shame on you’ text or call, but it was a supportive one that was ‘we’ve got your back’ and ‘we believe in you.’ When people like that reach out, it carries more weight.
“Another one is Graham Clark. He’s another one that is not scared to call you when everyone else is ready to run you out of town. For people like Earl and Graham, I’m very appreciative.”
Sports have always been a huge part in the Kingsport community, but the outpouring since the final buzzer sounded in Murfreesboro has been beyond Poore’s and the players’ imaginations.
“I’m starting to grasp the magnitude of what this means for the community,” Poore said. “When it first happened, I was obviously bombarded with calls, texts and emails, but it really didn’t show the full magnitude until we got back to the school from the state tournament.
“The crowd that had gathered gave it a new perspective.”
The sense of pride and completeness has rung true in almost every message that Poore and the team has received over the last couple of days from folks in the community, former players and coaches.
“It’s been the last couple of days that I’ve gotten individual phone calls from people telling me their story,” Poore said. “I’ve heard a lot of stories since I’ve been here, but this time, you could tell there was a happy ending to it. It was almost like there was a piece missing in their story and they feel that this has given them that sense of accomplishment.”
Van Huss obviously left a deep and storied legacy at D-B, but now Poore has put his permanent stamp on America’s winningest high school basketball program.
“When I look at it, to be a part of it is an honor and I really can’t quite fathom while I’m in the moment,” Poore said. “When you think about how long some of these coaches were here and what they were able to accomplish in their time here, you have to marvel at it. I’m not thinking of myself in that regard because I’m not going to be there, but what I like is to be a part of what Buck left. To be a part of that is truly special.”