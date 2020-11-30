Saturday’s Class 4A championship game is almost as far flung as a title contest could be in Tennessee.
Defending state football champion Elizabethton and Haywood are located 445 miles apart, nearly a seven-hour bus ride. Fortunately, the game site is almost exactly halfway between these schools as the drive time from Elizabethton is three hours and 23 minutes while it is 3:33 for the Brownsville school.
Haywood, located about an hour northeast of Memphis, is the western- most opponent for the Cyclones in school history — surpassing the 1938 state championship game against Jackson.
The eastern-most opponent for Haywood this season was Henry County, which is two hours west of Nashville. The western-most opponent for the Cyclones was Nolensville, but the Knights didn’t travel any further west for a game than Lawrence County.
So there’s not much of an opponents-played path for comparison sake. It’s simply east versus west.
But there is a historical comparison. Greeneville, the Class 4A state champion for the two years prior to Elizabethton’s title, defeated Springfield in 2017 by a score of 54-13, and Haywood in 2018 with a final of 56-21. Elizabethton beat Springfield last year, 30-6.
The Cyclones will carry a record of 14-0 and a 29-game winning streak into the game that kicks off at noon. The contest will air locally on the Tri-Cities CW.
Haywood, which had its schedule almost completely reworked because of four COVID cancellations, is 10-3 and has won five straight.
Basically, the Tomcats had to make it to the state championship game just to play a full season. They had gaps of 15, 14, 20 and 22 days, and this will be only their 10th on-field contest.
Last year, Haywood looked like it was the best bet to come out of the west. It was undefeated against Tennessee opponents before a tough 17-14 overtime loss to Springfield in the semifinals.
This year, Haywood earned a 17-14 victory in the semifinals. The Tomcats beat Lexington, which came into the game with only one loss, a 35-25 decision to Class 3A finalist Milan.
GAME INFORMATION
Elizabethton plays the first of three games Saturday. The Cyclones played in the second time slot in 2019.
The current weather forecast is calling for off-and-on snow showers early with an afternoon high of 46 degrees.
A limited amount of tickets for Elizabethton’s game are available at https://gofan.co/tssaa. Tickets are $12 per game and must be purchased in advance online. Stadium capacity will be limited to 6,000 (it normally seats 16,500) and it will be cleared following each game.
WHO’S FAVORED
Here are the spreads and picks for this weekend’s championship games:
Class 6A
Oakland by 28 over Brentwood
The Patriots won 37-0 in the regular season meeting on Oct. 2, rushing for 287 yards. It’s hard to imagine the rematch being a whole lot different.
The pick: Oakland 35, Brentwood 7
Class 5A
Oak Ridge by 3 over Summit
A proud program, the Wildcats haven’t been to the championship game in 15 years and haven’t won since 1991. Summit was hammered in last year’s final by Knoxville Central.
The pick: Oak Ridge 24, Summit 21
Class 4A
Elizabethton by 10 over Haywood
It’s difficult to get a feel for this game, but the Cyclones should have an edge at the line of scrimmage. If that holds up, Elizabethton should be able to score on offense and defensively make the Tomcats one dimensional.
The pick: Elizabethton 28, Haywood 17
Class 3A
Alcoa by 21 over Milan
Milan’s semifinal upset of Pearl-Cohn paved the way for the Tornadoes to be a heavy favorite. This is the third title-game meeting between these teams with Alcoa winning in 2008 and 2009.
The pick: Alcoa 35, Milan 7
Class 2A
Peabody by 3 Meigs County
Meigs led 16-7 at halftime in last year’s title game, but the Golden Tide ground attack turned it into a second-half romp.
The pick: Peabody 21, Meigs County 16
Class 1A
South Pittsburg by 14 over Fayetteville
The Pirates ended Fayetteville’s season in 2013, 2015 and 2016 and none of the games were close.
The pick: South Pittsburg 35, Fayetteville 13
QUARANTINE BLUES
Like other basketball teams across the state, Volunteer’s boys battled through a team quarantine.
But the Falcons were ready to burst into action Monday evening when they played host to University High.
“The kids are anxious to play,” said Falcons head coach Mike Poe. “We haven’t practiced since Nov. 11. My thinking now is that we can only play ourselves into some kind of condition.”
The Falcons, who travel to take on Elizabethton on Tuesday in a boys-only game at 7 p.m., got hit by the quarantine at a very difficult time.
“We will try to add some stuff as the season goes along,” Poe said. “We will play for the postseason.”