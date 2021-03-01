JOHNSON CITY — After having the entire fall season wiped out and getting an early bye week, the last thing the East Tennessee State football team needed was another week off.
That’s exactly what happened to the Bucs on Monday.
ETSU’s game against Wofford, scheduled for Saturday in Spartanburg, South Carolina, was postponed. Wofford dropped below the guideline of available players at a specific position group as the result of a combination of player COVID opt-outs and injuries.
“It’s disappointing, obviously,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said Monday during his weekly news conference. “One of the things our team and our coaching staff looks forward to is playing the games. We didn’t have that opportunity in the fall.
“If you’re a true competitor, that’s the reason you’re in this thing. It’s not to practice. It’s not to lift weights. It’s not to do conditioning. It’s to play.”
ETSU opened the season with a 24-17 home win over Samford on Feb. 20 before a bye week last week. The Bucs will play host to Furman, the preseason favorite in the league’s media poll, on March 13.
“We did have some momentum,” Sanders said. “We did have some juice, honestly. Two weeks later, I think that juice is probably gone. We’ll have to generate new juice. We’re going to have to start over.”
Wofford takes on Samford next.
The ETSU-Wofford game is officially postponed, but it likely won’t be made up unless a situation comes up in which both teams have opponents who have to back out in the same week.
The Bucs had an early bye week after the win over Samford, so now they’ll have two weeks between games.
“I understand the situation,” Sanders said. “We’re disappointed we don’t get to play football. That’s the biggest thing. We were looking forward to playing.”