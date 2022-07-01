KINGSPORT — Mike Guinn was a little wary about spending his whole summer coaching a college-level baseball team.
The high school coach had just wrapped up the season at Pigeon Forge where his team finished as TSSAA Class AA runner-up for the second year in a row.
Guinn went straight from Pigeon Forge to Kingsport to take the reins as manager of the Axmen in the college-level, wood bat Appalachian League.
“It’s like I’ve been on a fast train with no stops,” Guinn said.
Pigeon Forge lost the state championship game on a Saturday, he helped with the laundry for his team on the following Sunday and Monday and then he hit the road.
“Then Monday night I was here,” Guinn said. “I thought it would be really hard. I did worry a little bit about giving my whole summer up. But I haven’t regretted it at all.”
Ultimately, Guinn’s love for the game, for coaching and for the players who play won out.
His coaching record speaks for itself.
He’s accumulated 468 wins in 17 seasons with 14 district championships, five regional titles and seven state tournament appearances, including a state championship in 2013.
Guinn said his work in the Appy League isn’t so far removed from his full-time job.
“I really like coaching these guys,” he stated. “I don’t feel like it’s much different (than coaching high school). You have more polished athletes.
“These kids are all solid players. We’re here to try to help them gain confidence and fine-tune their game.”
OFF AND RUNNING
Guinn’s team is playing with plenty of confidence and it shows.
Heading into Friday night’s action, the Axmen (19-7) enjoyed a six-game lead over Greeneville in the Appy League West Division.
Over the first month of the season, solid hitters Jake Perry, Ian Riley, Sam Petersen, Nate Anderson, Aaron Casillas, Henry Hunter and Mayes White and pitchers Ryan Kraft, Cole Hales, Ryan Murphy and Croix Jenkins found themselves in the top 10 in several statistical categories.
Despite the individual successes, Guinn said one of the Axmen’s biggest assets is the team attitude each player carries.
“This is a team-oriented group,” he said. “They’re all about the team and want to compete. If you’re not interested in competing, you’re not going to be successful.”
Competing is one of the keys to Kingsport’s success, according to Guinn. Another is staying focused on the game.
“No one on this team has played as much as they’re playing this summer. It’s 58 or 60 games. They’re playing six nine-inning games a week. In order to play that much and be successful, you have to have focus,” the coach said. “We’re trying to teach them that.
“For some of these guys this is a steppingstone to the next level and this is a great place to learn how to stay focused.”
ESTABLISHING A CULTURE
The desire to compete and the ability to stay focused are important attributes Guinn said he and his staff have tried to instill.
“It’s funny how you can establish a culture in just a couple of weeks, but that’s what we’ve tried to do here and these guys have helped us establish it,” Guinn said.
That culture is what Guinn hopes will keep his team remain successful entering the second half of the season.
“We’ve got a tough stretch of games in the next couple of weeks and we’ve got to be ready to play every single game,” he said. “Our biggest game of the year is today. And tomorrow our biggest game of the year is that game tomorrow.
“It’s challenging in a fun way. Play the game. That’s what we’re trying to teach them to do. Play the game.”