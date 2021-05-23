Normal, almost.
Routine, even.
It’s getting there. As the high school track and field season puts the finishing touches an unprecedented campaign following an unprecedented year caused by the coronavirus pandemic, coaches see their sport transforming back into all they’ve really wanted all along: standard.
“Obviously, it’s been very strange. It’s just been bizarre,” said Dobyns-Bennett coach Bob Bingham. “Going into last year, I think we ran a meet on March 11 or 12. Then everything shut down that following Monday. We all had hoped to get back and have sectionals and the state meet. Then during the fall with cross country and not being in school (because of virtual classes), the contact tracing, there was never any continuity. I think one reason our football guys did as well as they did was they handled the craziness with some structure.
“Now as we get into May, you’ve got proms, graduations. I’m thinking right now, ‘Boy, this feels cool; it’s normal.’ So we’ve got track kids with prom, graduation parties and it’s complete chaos, but that’s normal. That’s cool compared to what we all went through.”
Just outside Knoxville, Hardin Valley Academy’s track season similarly is evolving into competitive life as it was two years ago, before nationwide lockdowns, work-from-home lives, distance education and no sports.
“The last couple weeks have been as normal as any over the last 13 to 14 months,” said Hardin Valley coach Bryan Brown. “That’s been the Knoxville City Championships, the sectional championships and next week Spring Fling.”
The TSSAA Spring Fling — that smorgasbord of high school competitions to crown champions in everything from baseball to softball to soccer to tennis to track and field, pentathlon and decathlon — begins Tuesday at multiple venues across Rutherford and Wilson counties.
And like every other sport this challenging academic year, track and field is getting its fitting finish in Murfreesboro.
“It is super-welcome, to be back at this point,” Brown said. “It’s just that we kind of point our whole program to these three weeks. When we were in the weight room in September and training, it was always, ‘It’s X days until the K.I.L., sectional and state.’ That was the focus. We kind of say, ‘Everything else is practice until this time of year.’ Now is when it’s time to show all of the hard work.”
Track might be the sport whose absence last spring impacted the largest number of student-athletes. About 12,000 student-athletes compete in the sport statewide.
Bingham and assistant coach Brian Barrett, whom Bingham credits for his help in navigating the season, have the most athletes of any sport at D-B aside from football.
“We’ve got 50-plus (team members) with boys and girls, and it’s really been kind of cool to see as kids get into a routine, you see the relationships, the friendships, all the other stuff going on again,” Bingham said. “Then we got to start competing again. Kids are a lot quicker to bounce back and get back better than most people do in the adult world. Once we got going, we were lucky.
“We lost a few to contact tracing but never many kids out at one time. You could see that they were enjoying life again.
“I think TSSAA has done a good job of being safe and reasonable and kid-oriented,” Bingham said.
There is, of course, the unknowns from those lost seasons. D-B was coming off a girls cross country title and also boasted individuals with great opportunities for championships in pole vault and high jump.
Hardin Valley, which in the school’s dozen-year history has emerged as perhaps the preeminent public program in East Tennessee, likewise had its seniors miss out last season.
“That was very difficult,” Brown said. “We had a really good group of seniors and every year we have eight to 10 boys and girls each that have been in our program for four years. They kept training and held out hope we would get to compete. Then Outdoor Nationals got cancelled. Pretty much everything else got cancelled.
“It’s what was happening in society then, so it wasn’t more hurtful for us than anybody else, but it’s tough because these kids had worked hard and were ready to shine.”
The bounce-back from a year ago to the present adds perspective for Bingham.
“Last year it was like, ‘This sucks, but everybody is going through this and making sacrifices,’ ” he said. “I told the teams, if this is the worst thing that happens to you, you’re going to be OK in life. But it was a weird time, a difficult time. Everybody had to make sacrifices, do stuff they had never done, had their worlds turned upside down.
“Now you see the kids coming back to a routine in their life. With younger kids, freshmen and sophomores a year ago, they never had a routine until we got into April this year. Last year everything kind of got sucked away from them, but now we’re getting back to normal.”
The track and field meets are scheduled for Tuesday (Small Class), Wednesday (Division II) and Thursday (Large Class) at Rockvale High School.
Admission to a Spring Fling venue is $12. Tickets for each venue will be limited and must be purchased in advance online through GoFan. No tickets will be sold on site. Children ages 5 and older must purchase a ticket. TSSAA Championship Event Cards, TACA cards, TSSAA ID cards and TMSAA ID cards will not be accepted for admission.