As some area high school basketball teams struggle to stay off the COVID-19 quarantine list, a perplexing thing is still happening.
Although cooperation seems to be very high — outstanding even at some schools — there are more than a handful who won’t follow through with the face mask protocol — a requirement at the games.
And because only parents of the student-athletes are being allowed into the games, something simply isn’t adding up.
Consider:
• One would think all parents who are attending the games during a pandemic are in full support of their kids being able to play their season.
• It should be clear from East Tennessee State’s decision to not allow any fans for its basketball games that a similar rule could be enforced at the high school level in the near future. So it should be obvious that watching your sons and daughters play is a privilege that could be taken away if school officials determine the pandemic has worsened.
• Wearing a mask in a gym for the entirety of a game that generally lasts one and hour and 15 minutes doesn’t seem like a big sacrifice.
• The authorities in the school system have stated, “You must wear a mask.” By directly ignoring this rule, isn’t it sending a clear message to your kids that it is OK to ignore the directives of school officials? If your child later gets in trouble for doing the same, what would you say to them?
• Coaches expect their players to follow every rule on the court. Shouldn’t coaches, assistants and other bench personnel be held to a similar standard?
• Lastly, the athletes are jumping through hoops, some of which they surely don’t like or even agree with, just to get a chance to play the game they love. Is 100% compliance from their parents really too much to ask?
STATE SCORING LEADERS
Boys
Despite a couple of struggles recently, Dobyns-Bennett is ranked No. 9 in the state in scoring offense. The Indians, who have scored 77 or more points in six of their nine games, are averaging 75 points per contest.
Oak Ridge (82.2) is currently tops in Tennessee, followed by White County (77.0).
Girls
A pair of participants in the recent Roundball event at Science Hill are at the top of the state’s scoring list.
White County, which whipped Science Hill and Volunteer over the weekend, is No. 1 in Tennessee with 75.8 points per game. In the No. 2 spot is Farragut at 73.9 a contest. The Lady Admirals thumped Science Hill 70-43 on Saturday.
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Cole Morganstern (football)
Elizabethton’s standout offensive lineman will make his college choice official on Wednesday when he signs to play with the Air Force Academy.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound senior was part of a dominant line that helped Elizabethton win back-to-back TSSAA Class 4A championships while posting a record of 30-0.
Prince Kollie (football)
David Crockett’s highly rated linebacker was scheduled to make his signing with Notre Dame official Wednesday, but a COVID exposure forced the ceremony to be rescheduled.
Luke Hale (baseball)
The Sullivan East standout made his college choice official last week as he signed to play at King.
Jabrea Johnson (basketball commitment)
The Lady Indians’ standout post player made her decision last week to play for the College of Coastal Georgia, which is located in Brunswick.