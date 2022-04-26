BLOUNTVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett received a gutsy, complete- game effort from pitcher Aiden Byington to earn a 4-3 extra-inning win over West Ridge in Big 5 Conference baseball play Tuesday at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
The right-handed Byington went all eight innings with 102 pitches, allowing nine base hits while striking out five and walking two.
The junior clinched the victory by striking out the final West Ridge batter — multisport standout Issac Haynie — on a 1-2 pitch with the tying run at second base.
“Playing in the eighth inning of a high school game where you usually play seven, I’m already tired out there,” Byington said. “But I know I’ve got to get the job done, so I tried to attack him like the previous at bats and it worked.
“Tonight took everything in me.”
West Ridge coach Mike Hoover tipped his hat.
“It was a good ballgame, with a lot of kids competing who know each other well,” Hoover said. “I thought the pitchers for both sides were outstanding. Our three guys were really good and Byington was outstanding, gave us fits.
“They got one more key hit than we did and that was the ballgame.”
GO-AHEAD RUN
The Indians (19-9-1, 8-3) scored the go-ahead run on a Jack Browder blooper behind first base that two West Ridge infielders could not corral.
The one-out play scored pinch-runner J.T. Griswold from third, after Andrew Myers had led off with a walk and Issac Hale had lined a ringing double.
“Really big hit from Hale,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “I think it was a 3-1 count and he knows I stay on him all the time about making sure we swing at good pitches, and he got a good pitch to handle. He did a great job there.”
Hoover wished his club could have made a few more defensive plays.
“A couple of defensive miscues we had early on came back to bite us,” he said. “I think a couple balls if we make a play we get out of the inning without allowing any runs ... a couple double-play balls there. And that little fly ball there at the end we should have caught. Those runs came back and got us.”
Carson Tate, who relieved starter Carter Gibson with one on and nobody out in the fifth, was saddled with the loss.
EARLY ACTION
Dobyns-Bennett had leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 but on each occasion the Wolves (16-10, 4-6) rallied to tie the count. Through four innings it was 3-3.
“Aiden did a great job tonight, particularly shutting them down the last few innings when they had the last at-bat as the home team,” said Wagner, who got a defensive gem from Peyton Grimm when the center fielder made a diving catch in the gap to rob Marshall Buchanan of an extra-base hit in the eighth.
STAT LEADERS
Browder was credited with three of D-B’s 12 hits and drove in a run. Myers had two hits and an RBI and Hale also had a pair of base knocks. Jake Timbes and Tanner Kilgore both recorded RBIs for the Tribe.
For the Wolves, Tate collected two hits and an RBI. Buchanan also had two hits and scored a run, while Jacob Bombailey contributed an RBI.