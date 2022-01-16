KINGSPORT — Winter weather won’t be keeping three guys from Kingsport from playing the game they love. They’ll just be doing it indoors, and they’re hoping plenty of golfers join them.
Three members of Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club have banded together to open the Swing Lab, a new simulator they hope will revolutionize the way golfers view indoor golf. Kelly Lott, Preston Salyer and Chase Vicars have built the new facility inside the Ridgefields pro shop building.
The Swing Lab is open for business for not only Ridgefields members but also the public.
“We’ve put together the most inclusive package of golf simulation available anywhere, not just in East Tennessee, but anywhere,” Lott said. “Whether we want to play, whether we want to practice, whether we want to improve, we can look at all aspects of the game in accuracy and high detail.”
Using four state-of-the-art software packages, golfers can play many of the famous courses from around the world. They can also have their swings analyzed with the data the simulator provides, such as ball speed, club head speed, spin rates and distances each club hits the ball.
Each swing can be videoed from several angles, including a close-up of where the club strikes the ball. The amount of data gathered from each swing can be overwhelming, but Lott says it all leads to game improvement.
“This launch monitor gives us the ability to be dead-on accurate,” he said. “There are no anomalies. You see a video of you striking the ball and you know exactly what’s happening every time. There’s nothing in golf that we can’t do at a high level in here.”
Golfers hit from a teeing area into a video screen that is 10 feet high and 14 feet wide. The swing cameras run at 160 frames per second.
In addition to playing courses and analyzing swings, the software offers driving range sessions, on-course practice and video game-like contests. Patty Eiselstein, a PGA pro who teaches at Ridgefields, will also be offering lessons at the Swing Lab.
IF YOU GO
Lott said one of the three partners will be at the facility during operation hours and they can be involved with customers at any level.
“If you want to get in here with us and work on your swing, work on video, work on ball-striking, some dynamics of the golf swing, we’re glad to help you,” Lott said. “If you want us to get this thing set up and step out of the room, let you have it to yourself, we’re happy to do that.
“One of the things I love to do is get in here with a group of players and I’m your caddie,” he added. “I’m driving the computer. I’m helping you with your lines. I’m helping with your putts. I’m helping you with your shots. I’m flattening your learning curve in simulator golf. That’s cool.”
NEED TO KNOW
The rates are $50 an hour or $40 an hour for Ridgefields members. Discounts are available for juniors and golfers who buy five one-hour sessions.
For more information or to book a session, go online at swinglabsim.com or call (423) 817-8857.