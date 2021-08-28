KINGSPORT — The scoreboard ultimately displayed a one-sided affair, but Friday’s Volunteer vs. Dobyns-Bennett football game at J. Fred Johnson Stadium was anything but a nonconference runaway.
The homestanding Indians were finally able to ease to the finish line for a 37-7 victory, yet not before receiving a stern test from the Church Hill contingent.
Coach Joey Christian, whose Tribe was quite fortunate to lead 14-7 at halftime, was not surprised the game was tight much of the evening.
Volunteer’s passing game, featuring third-year starting quarterback Garrison Barrett and veteran receivers Heath Miller, Cason Christian and Andrew Knittel, was a worrisome assignment for the Indians (2-0).
“I’m not a bit surprised,” Joey Christian said. “I knew it was going to be tough with the Barrett kid and those three receivers. They’ve got a really good football team and (coach) Jesse McMillan does a great job.
“Volunteer was able to drive it from the 20 to the 20 on us, but we were able to bow our back a little bit and keep them out of the end zone. And we created a couple of turnovers there that, obviously, helped us be very opportunistic.”
MAKING THE PLAYS
Dobyns-Bennett was indeed opportunistic offensively and feasted on Volunteer mistakes, which included two lost fumbles, an interception and a botched field-goal attempt with the Indians leading 7-0 midway in the first quarter.
The Falcons (0-2) also tried, and failed, to pick up a shanked punt in the fourth quarter, setting up a 20-yard D-B scoring drive following that turnover.
“I’m certainly proud of the way we battled, because we did,” McMillan said. “But even the way we played, we still didn’t give ourselves a chance.
“After we got down 14-0 (with four minutes left in the first quarter) we pretty much dominated the rest of the half, but we had nothing to show for it except that one touchdown.”
The Tribe gained a 14-7 halftime lead on a 21-yard TD pass from quarterback Jake Carson to wide receiver Jonavan Gillespie and a 1-yard run by Levi Evans. The Gillespie score was set up by a Volunteer fumble at the D-B 25.
The Falcons missed a good scoring opportunity in the waning seconds of the second quarter when Evans sacked Barrett on second-and-10 at the Tribe 14-yard line with 11 seconds before halftime.
Volunteer had halved its deficit on Barrett’s 36-yard TD pass to Miller with 6:14 remaining in the second quarter.
GRAVES CARRIES D-B HOME
Tribe senior running back I’Shawn Graves turned in an excellent second half, scoring touchdowns on runs of 34, 3 and 9 yards.
His 34-yard dash made it a 21-7 game with 8:25 left in the third and his 9-yard run to the end zone capped the scoring with 1:57 to play.
Graves finished with 95 yards on 17 carries.
“We moved I’Shawn to running back late last season and he’s done a great job for us,” Coach Christian said. “He runs the ball hard and he’s got a little bit of speed about him and he runs with a low center of gravity.
“I’m proud of him, and he’s only going to get better and better.”
STAT LEADERS
While Graves manned the running game for the most part, Carson threw for all but 27 of D-B’s 211 passing yards, hitting on 8 of 16 passes.
Gillespie had two catches for 58 yards and teammate Hayden Sherer grabbed five balls for 70 yards. Tight end Ben Phillips had one catch for 64 yards.
Titan Thomas, who repeatedly boomed kickoffs into the end zone, kicked a 22-yard field goal to give D-B a 24-7 edge on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Barrett completed 25 of 44 passes for 288 yards, with one interception.
Miller had eight receptions for 125 yards to pace the Falcons, who got 74 yards on six catches from Christian and four grabs for 39 yards from Knittel.